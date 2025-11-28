The month of November is famous for several things in Nigeria, harmattan, dry wind and searing heat but one thing stands out. Well, if you don’t know what it is then you must have been missing out on of the TECNO Black Friday Sales. Many brands including TECNO have found a way to buy into the Black Friday culture and year 2025 is no different.

The TECNO Black Friday wave is blowing across the country with new winners emerging weekly. Several lucky winners have walked into different stores to buy a phone but ended up leaving with a little bit more than they paid for and the excitement in the street unassuming.

From Lagos to Umudike and from the Federal Capital Territory to Ogun, shoppers are already celebrating real prizes simply because they bought a TECNO device and joined the fun.

This year, TECNO Black Friday season runs from the 5th of November to 28th. as a way to reward the customers who trust the brand for speed, quality, great cameras and reliable performance without stretching their pockets. In true TECNO fashion, the brand decided to give people more reasons to smile by turning regular purchases into memorable wins.

The first TikTok live raffle draw took place on Friday, November 14, and the turnout was impressive. Viewers watched in real time as winners were selected from across Nigeria. The gifts included some of the brand’s most popular accessories and several tiers of cashback rewards. The winning categories and the number of winners are as follows. Forty people won TECNO headsets. Another forty people earned TECNO power banks. Twenty shoppers received cashback prizes from 20 percent up to 50 percent.

The most exciting category was the full refund reward. Five customers were announced as the first set of 100 percent cashback winners for 2025, Suliat from Lagos, Emmanuel from Umudike, Favour from the Federal Capital Territory, Oluwanifemi from Ogun and Rosemary from Lagos, will receive the full value of their device back. TECNO will contact all winners directly with instructions on how to claim their prizes.

The second edition of the TECNO TikTok Live where winners also emerged was held on November 21st, 2025. Here are the names of the 100% cashback winners; Joy from Kaduna, Bolanle from Lagos, Deborah from Kaduna, Mercy from Ibadan and Ifechukwu from Onitsha were the lucky winners for the 100% cashback.

Joan Emeka from Onitsha, Umar from Abuja, Sulaimon from Lagos and the last two Jerome and Joy emerged from Ontisha, where the winners While for the Combo deal where the winners won a Megapad and a Smartwatch, meet the five lucky victors –

Other winners who won other gadgets also emerged. 49 persons got the 20mAh TECNO Powerbank, 48 lucky customers got the brand new TECNO SE Headsets, while 24 winners received the massive 50% Cashback on all their TECNO gadget purchases. The one that captured the interest of many was 10 lucky winners of the AFCON group stage tickets.

This is only the beginning. The Black Friday Mega Slash draws will take place again on Friday November 28. That will be the grand finale.

Shoppers who buy a TECNO device and register it either online or in store get an automatic entry into the weekly live draws. Beyond the cashback offers, the season includes several special promotions such as the TECNO Spark Slim combo with a chance to win a MEGAPAD and a Smart Watch, AFCON ticket giveaways for buyers of the TECNO Spark Slim and MEGAPAD Pro.

The headline reward or you can call it the grand prize is an all expense paid trip to the 2026 AFCON Final for a lucky customer who buys the TECNO Spark Slim phone.

Participation is simple, buy the TECNO SLIM device between November 5 and 28. Register your purchase. Join the TikTok live raffle draws, hold your breath and hope your name pops up on the screen.

The brand is encouraging everyone to stay involved because every purchase creates a new opportunity to win. With more draws coming and even bigger surprises ahead, this Black Friday season promises to be one of the most rewarding TECNO has ever delivered.

Visit your nearest TECNO store or any authorized retailer to join the celebration. Your name could be the next one everyone is cheering for. For more updates, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X(Twitter).