A 12-year-old boy, Emiliano Egwunbare, was kidnapped and killed by his 18-year-old cousin identified as Tega Emajuwa allegedly for a ritual purpose.

Emajuwa and two of his friends had kidnapped the victim at Obagie Community in Egor local government area of Edo State.

He had stayed with the parents of late Emiliano for a few months before carrying out the dastardly act on September 16, 2025.

Sources said Emajuwa collected ransom from Emiliano’s parents but didn’t release him.

The source said the police were involved after the payment of ransom and through intelligence, Emajuwa was tracked down and arrested.

A Police source said Emajuwa confessed to the crime one week after his arrest and two of his accomplices, Edugie Destiny, aged 20, and Osayande Vincent, aged 23, were also arrested.

Their confessions led police to a well where they dumped the body of Emiliano.

Some vital organs of late Emiliano were allegedly harvested.

Deputy spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the incident and denied allegations that the suspects have been released.

She said the case was initially reported at Ogida Police Division and later transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit, Benin City, for discreet investigation.

“Following sustained tactical and technical intelligence, operatives of the unit arrested three suspects Tega Emajuwa ‘m’ aged 18, Edugie Destiny ‘m’ aged 20 and Osayande Vincent ‘m’ aged 23 who all made confessional statements linking them to the crime.

“Sadly, during the course of investigation, the victim’s body was later discovered inside a well in Obagie Community. The remains were evacuated and deposited at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) mortuary for autopsy.

“In a viral video recently circulated on social media, the mother of the deceased alleged that the suspects have been released from Police Custody.

“The Edo State Police Command wishes to categorically state that this claim is false, misleading, and unfounded. The suspects remained in lawful custody until they were charged to court on 16th October 2025, where the case is currently, while they have all been remanded for prosecution. The said mother was of the deceased was present in court during the proceedings,” ASP Ikoedem stated.