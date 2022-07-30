Nigerian international sensation Tems has earned an MTV VMAs nomination for Best Hip Hop Video for her contributions to Futures Wait For U.

The single is one of the songs on Future’s 9th solo studio album ‘I Never Liked You’ and it features Drake and also samples vocals from Tems’ ‘Higher’.

‘Wait For U’ debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 thus earning Tems her third Billboard Hot 100 entry and made her only the second Afrobeats act to reach number one on the chart.

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) is an award show presented by cable channel MTV to honour the best in the music video medium.

Originally conceived as an alternative to the Grammy Awards, the annual MTV VMAs have often drawn millions of youths, from teens to those in their 20s each year.

The statue given to winners is an astronaut on the moon, one of the earliest representations of MTV, and was colloquially called a “Moonman”.

The statue was conceived by Manhattan Design–also designers of the original MTV logo.