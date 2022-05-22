Fast rising Nigerian music star, Tems has joined other international celebrities for the new Coca-Cola “Real Magic” campaign. The singer took to her social media platform to make the announcement with a snippet from the new campaign.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote; “Thank you Coca-Cola for the invite to participate in the “Conductor” as part of the Coca-Cola “#RealMagic platform”. Along with some really amazing artists from around the world. I sang my take on @officialqueenmusic’s iconic song “A kind of Magic”.

The Coca-Cola campaign is in collaboration with Universal Music Group and its artists, providing a platform for emerging talents. The list of stars which consists of 5 artists from Universal Music Group and one from the Universal Music Publishing Group include; Tems, Ari Lennox, Griff, and K-Pop girl group TRI.BE, Ekin Beril, Mariah Angeliq, and Tesher.

Coke Studio which originally launched in 2008 in Pakistan has spread its tentacles into other territories. Head of Global Creative Strategy and Content, Pratik Thakar said the programs aim to “celebrate the unique ability of music to unite and uplift, and provide a connection point for fans around the world to come together and enjoy a new experience.”

This debut release from the artists is titled “The Conductor”, a remake of the hit song by Queen, “A Kind Of Magic” and is a partnership between Coca Cola and Universal Music to expand its Coke Studio emerging talent program.