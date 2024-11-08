The highly anticipated 2025 Grammy nominations have been revealed on Friday, unveiling a star-studded lineup of artists, albums, and songs vying for the prestigious awards at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nigerian artists are making a strong showing in this year’s nominations.

Leading the pack is Tems, who earned three nominations, including in the newly introduced ‘Best African Music Performance’ category. Tems will be competing alongside other Nigerian superstars such as Yemi Alade, Asake and Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido.

In addition to the African music category, Tems and Rema have secured nominations in the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category, continuing the rise of Afrobeats and Nigerian music on the world stage.

Topping this year’s nominations with 11 nods is Beyoncé, whose genre-defying album Cowboy Carter is up for multiple major categories, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. The album also earned nominations in pop, rap, country, and Americana categories. This brought Beyoncé’s career Grammy nominations to an astounding 99, further solidifying her record-breaking status.

The announcement was made public on Friday, with the full list of nominees presented by Hayley Williams, Billie Joe Armstrong, Gayle King, Kylie Minogue, and Victoria Monet. According to ‘Our Culture’, the nominations showcased a diverse array of talents, while the Recording Academy continues to enhance the inclusivity of the Grammy Awards with newly redefined categories.

The ceremony, set for February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will honour recordings released between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024.

Hereunder is the Full List of Nominees in Major Categories:

Record of the Year:

– The Beatles – Now and Then

– Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

– Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

– Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

– Charli XCX – 360

– Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

– Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

– Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Album of the Year:

– André 3000 – New Blue Sun

– Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

– Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

– Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

– Charli XCX – Brat

– Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

– Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

– Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year:

– Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

– Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

– Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

– Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

– Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

– Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

– Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

– Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

As the countdown to the Grammy Awards begins, fans and critics alike will be eagerly awaiting what promises to be a memorable night celebrating the best in music from across the globe.