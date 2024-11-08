The nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards have been unveiled on Friday, with Beyoncé once again dominating the list with 11 nominations.

This added to her record-breaking career total of 99 Grammy nominations, more than any other artist in history. Despite this impressive achievement, Beyoncé has yet to win the coveted Album of the Year Award.

Joining Beyoncé at the top of the nominations are Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish, each receiving seven nominations. Winners will be revealed during the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025.

Hereunder is the full list of the 2025 Grammy Award nominees in key categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

– André 3000 – New Blue Sun

– Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

– Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

– Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

– Charli XCX – Brat

– Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

– Sabrina Carpenter –Short n’ Sweet

– Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

RECORD OF THE YEAR:

– The Beatles – Now and Then

– Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em

– Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

– Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

– Charli XCX – 360

– Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

– Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

– Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

SONG OF THE YEAR:

– Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

– Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

– Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

– Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

– Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

– Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

– Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

– Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em

BEST NEW ARTIST:

– Benson Boone

– Sabrina Carpenter

– Doechii

– Khruangbin

– RAYE

– Chappell Roan

– Shaboozey

– Teddy Swims

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE:

– Beyoncé – Bodyguard

– Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

– Charli XCX – Apple

– Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

– Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:

– Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor Swift – Us

– Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans

– Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess

– Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine

– Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

BEST RAP ALBUM:

– Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium Vol. 1

– Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

– Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

– Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

– J. Cole – Might Delete Later

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE:

– Cardi B – Enough (Miami)

– Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again

– Doechii – Nissan Altima

– Eminem – Houdini

– Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

– Glorilla – Yeah Glo!

– Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM:

– Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

– Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

– Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

– Chris Stapleton – Higher

– Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE:

– Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

– Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman

– Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

– Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

– Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

BEST ROCK ALBUM:

– The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

– Fontaines D.C. – Romance

– Green Day – Saviors

– Idles – TANGK

– Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

– The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

– Jack White – No Name

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE:

– The Beatles –Now and Then

– The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

– Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

– Idles – Gift Horse

– Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

– St. Vincent – Broken Man

BEST R&B ALBUM:

– Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

– Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

– Muni Long – Revenge

– Lucky Daye – Algorithm

– Usher – Coming Home

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE:

– Chris Brown – Residuals

– Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

– Jhené Aiko – Guidance

– Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)

– SZA – Saturn