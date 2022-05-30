There is tension in Agaie/Lapai federal constituency as results were allegedly written to give the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the incumbent representative, Abdullahi Dansabe Mahmud without conducting the primary election.

The primary election scheduled for last Saturday night at Agaie was marred by violence and alleged irregularities, hence it was shifted.

The decision was taken following police report that advised the stakeholders to shift the primary election even as one of the contestants and former chief press secretary to former governor Abdulkadir Kure, Mahmud Abdullahi Gupa narrowly escaped assassination.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the five officials of the party who were earlier abducted came to the secretariat of the party with a result which showed that the incumbent member has won the primary election.

It was learnt that the officials at the party’s secretariat who were aware of the development at the federal constituency turned down the request to enter the result thereby dousing the tension building up my in the area

Sources at the party secretariat told LEADERSHIP that the officials at the party were honest and refused to enter the fake results, adding that it would have been disastrous for the image of the party in the state.

When contacted the incumbent representative, Abdullahi Dansabe Mahmud could not be reached and the other contestants were said to have been receiving treatment from the assault suffered as a result of the attacks on them.

When contacted the chairman of the party in the state Hon Haliru Jikantoro told LEADERSHIP through text messages that such a thing will not work in the party.