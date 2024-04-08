In a harrowing tragedy, over 90 persons have lost their lives when a boat capsized off Mozambique’s northern coast on Sunday.

The tragic incident occurred as passengers were fleeing a severe cholera outbreak, seeking refuge by travelling from Lunga to Mozambique Island in Nampula province.

According to local media reports, the victims were aboard a fishing vessel that was severely overcrowded, with about 130 people crammed into a space intended for a maximum of 100. The boat, embarking on a desperate journey for safety, met its tragic fate when it was overwhelmed by high waves, as stated by a maritime authority representative to the AIM news agency.

The distressing event underscored the dire circumstances faced by the residents of Mozambique, which is currently grappling with its most significant cholera outbreak in 25 years. UNICEF has highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that since September 2022, the outbreak has resulted in more than 37,000 reported cases, placing immense pressure on the nation’s health infrastructure and leading many to seek safety in less afflicted areas.

Authorities and relief organisations are now faced with the dual challenge of addressing the immediate aftermath of the boat disaster while continuing to combat the widespread cholera outbreak.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, as calls for increased aid and support to Mozambique grow louder in the wake of this devastating incident.