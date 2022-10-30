The Police yesterday described the alarm raised by the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and other countries over security alerts on elevated risk of terror attacks in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, as a conspiracy.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, who accused the US, UK, Canada, Dnemark and others of conspiracy, said the security alerts were nonsensical, unnecessary and meant to bring the Nigeria down.

The IGP spoke in Ibusa, Oshimili North local government area of Delta State, during the commissioning of modern police station/barracks,

He however noted that the force has taken steps to douse tension despite that it is not true, just as he said the Police was not informed about the development.

Wondering whether the warning to avoid Abuja could bring a solution, Baba Usman said, “We are investigating it – probing what they said about the alert if it is true. It is sad that they told their people to avoid Abuja but failed to inform me.

“I should have been informed if there is anything like danger. You are in my territory and you didn’t tell me about the security alert. It is nonsense. It is an unnecessary alarm. You didn’t tell me but you told your people to avoid Abuja.”

The police chief asked journalists to avoid being used as agents of transmitting fake news by making efforts to know and assess news that can create problem as against fake, unreliable news that can bring the nation down.

This, he said, would cause more damage than what the initiators of the fake news intended to achieve.

He said the force was ready for the 2023 general election, assuring that the polls will be credible and would be done according services provided to ensure free and fair election.

“Our votes will count; we have procured more arms,” IGP Usman said.

Earlier, the Delta State commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, said the project has wiped away the tears of the officers in the command, mitigating the difficulties among the officers in the command while discharging their duties and will spur them to do more.

He assured that the command would do everything possible to maintain the structure just as he appealed to the community to assist to take proper care of the structures.

The US and UK had raised the alarm over an elevated risk of terror attacks Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

An advisory issued by the US warned that militants might target government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, facilities belonging to law enforcement agencies and international organisations.

Accordingly, it directed non-essential embassy staff and their family members to leave the Federal Capital Territory.

In spite of the assurance by the federal government that the security forces were on top of the situation, the US Embassy in an updated alert warned its staff, their family members and American nationals to leave Abuja or avoid public places.

Denmark, Bulgaria, Germany, Ireland and Canadian authorities also issued separate security alerts, asking their citizens in the country to stay alert, refrain from visiting public events, avoid clusters of people and exercise caution in and around Abuja.

Following suite was Denmark whose ministry of Foreign Affairs further advised its nationals against travelling to some states in Nigeria, including Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Taraba, Plateau, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kogi, Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has, again, insisted that there was no bomb planted anywhere in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a terse message, expressed worries that the social media and some conventional media have continued to peddle the story without concrete evidence all because foreign countries released the alerts.

Part of the message reads: “It is surprisingly and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the Federal Capital Territory, even from some individuals who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity in Nigeria.

“I don’t think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large.

“We still reiterate that the Federal Capital Territory is safe and there is no imminent threat, neither is the FCT being saturated with bombs as speculated in the news. We therefore urge residents of the FCT and Nigerians at large to disregard this fake news which was purportedly sponsored to create fear in our people and heat up the polity.

“We will continue to adopt all effective operational strategies to decimate the activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the country.”

It’s An Act Of Destablisation, NGOs Allege

Meanwhile, a coalition of non-governmental organisations known as coalition of patriotic non-governmental organisations has alleged that security alerts issued by the United States (US) the United Kingdom (UK) and other countries are a ploy to destabilise Nigeria ahead of the general election in 2023.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, national coordinator of Coalition for Peace in Nigeria (COPIN), Pharmacist Emeka Akwuobi, urged Nigerians to remain calm and rise above fear.

He said, “Without prejudice to time-honoured social constructs, occasioned by persuasions, we hasten to state that the so-called security advisories by the US and UK governments, are distractive in form, and destabilising in content.

“In what has become a recurring decimal, the US has continued to predict negative outcomes for Nigeria of which the most telling was the collapse – if you like, the failure of the Nigerian-State – ahead of the 2015 general elections. More than seven years later, their prognosis has fallen flat on its feeble feet.

“Similarly, aligned interests in America predicted that Africa, Nigeria inclusive, will be littered with corpses at the outbreak of COVID-19, but history and medical records show that the outcome has been the opposite with dire consequences for America and her allies. For the avoidance of doubt, the US is preparing for elections, and is customary with the so-called ‘world police’, nations considered not to be in tune with her aggressive disposition, are often whipped into line.”

He also recalled that security agencies like the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Immigration Service had all issued the same alerts in the past.

He also said, “We must resist, with the last drop of our Nigerian blood the temptation to live in panic, fear and lack of confidence in the ability of our government to confront common existential threats.

” It is heart-warming to note that our security services- the DSS, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps – have all issued security advisories of plans by terrorists targeting soft targets in the country.

“In April, the DSS warned Nigerians of planned attacks but has gone ahead to destabilise terror cells and their networks in Nigeria leading to arrests in Kogi, Kano, Lagos and in the South Eastern part of the country. If our security architecture has issued security alerts and has braced up in confronting our common enemy and winning, why should we now believe more a security advisory by Americans to their people?

“In the face of this reality, we urge our fellow citizens to see this as a time to rise above fear, and anxiety, in defence of our fatherland.”

The coalition of the NGOs includes Coalition for Peace in Nigeria (COPIN) Coalition of Nigerians for National Sovereignty and Unity (CONNSU) Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) Celebrities United for Peace (CUP) Citizens Watch Advocacy Initiative (CWAI).

Julius Berger Shuts Down Operations In FCT

Following the terror alert released by the United States and the United Kingdom warning their citizens against traveling to Abuja, Julius Berger Construction Company has shut down operations in the city.

Julius Berger is the second major company to shut down after the popular Jabi Lake Mall decided to shut down operations till further notice despite efforts by the federal government to downplay the threat, saying the country is safe.

In a statement signed by the company’s managing director and corporate security manager, Engr Lars Bichter and Poul Nielsen respectively, the company advised its staff to avoid public premises during the weekend.

The statement reads: “In response to the ongoing security concern within the FCT and Central Abuja, it is advised to avoid all public events within the FCT environment, including Supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs, and other areas where many meet. This advice is applicable from, 28.10.2022 in the evening until Monday, 31.10.2022 in the morning.

“It remains possible to move to other JBN work or residential locations throughout the weekend. Your safety is our primary concern.”

Jabi Mall Reopens Amid Tight Security

Meanwhile, the management of Jabi Lake Mall has reopened the mall, after shutting down operations for two days following several reported terror alerts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The announcement was contained in a statement on the company’s Instagram handle on Friday.

On why it reopened, the mall noted that the assurances of the federal government, Heads of Security Agencies, and the Federal Capital Territory Minister precipitated the reopening.

Speaking with a staff of the mall, Ms. Jennifer, she explained that the reason given for reopening the mall was that the management has intensified security in the mall, mounting security personnel at the entrance to conduct proper checks before customers are allowed in the mall.

“When we were told to shut down on Thursday, the management just told us that they wanted to intensify the security in the mall following the terror alert. So, when they called us back, they said they have intended the security, that we should not be scared.

“For now, all customers must follow through only one entrance into the mall for a proper check. While the car park upstairs has been locked completely, for now, only the downstairs car park is opened, pending when the security threat subsides.

“Also, from what we saw yesterday Friday when we reopened, not all shops have been opened, only a few for now. But I believe that soon other shops will open. But presently, security checks are very tight in the mall,” she said.

It could be recalled that the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had dismissed reports that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was saturated with explosive bombs. He noted that the report was fake and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

“It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the FCT.

“It is unfortunate that the report is even coming from some individuals who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity.

“I don’t think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large”.

Following the assurance, Jabi Lake Mall in a statement said: “Following reassurances from the Federal Government, Heads of Security Agencies, and the Federal Capital Territory Minister to the general public, we are pleased to inform you that the Management of Jabi Lake Mall has reviewed all the necessary information, and has decided to reopen the Mall for trading again as of today, Friday, October 28, 2022.

“Centre Management will implement security measures to ensure everyone’s safety and maintain the highest vigilance. We ask everyone to be patient with the security operatives and allow them to conduct the necessary searches for a safe environment.

“Centre Management will continue to monitor the situation as the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. We are happy to welcome you all back for a quality shopping experience!”.