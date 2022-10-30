The recent killing of a Pakistani journalist, Arshad Sharif, in Kenya by the Kenyan national police service, shocked the world. Though, recorded as a case of mistaken identity, foul play is suspected as the journalist in question was an outspoken critic of the Pakistani government.

This has called for more questions on crimes against journalists across the globe and how they can be protected while in the line of duty.

Arshad was with a friend when he was shot dead after reports that they allegedly drove through a security roadblock outside the Kenyan capital. Arshad is dead and nothing is been done to get justice for his family.

There are several journalists who have met this same fate in different ways. In Nigeria, according to the International Press Centre (IPC), there are ‘not less than 40 incidents of press freedom attacks on 49 journalists in the year 2021 alone in Nigeria’.

Committee for Protection of Journalists (CPJ) disclosed recently that 16 journalists were killed this year 2022, 293 were imprisoned in 2021 and 65 are missing globally. Between 2006 and 2020, over 1,200 journalists have been killed for reporting the news and bringing information to the public, according to the United Nations.

As the world International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists approaches, it is imperative to call attention to the persistent attacks on journalists.

Also, 73 percent of the women journalists surveyed said they had been threatened, intimidated and insulted online in connection with their work says UN. The first effort of the UN to prevent this came in the form of a Plan of Action which is based on the safety of journalists and the problems with impunity and attacks against them through a multi-stakeholder and a holistic approach.

This has brought attention to the many problems of journalists across the world. Keeping journalists safe is also imperative for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals. This has supported establishment of national safety mechanisms in at least 50 countries. In spite of this development, the threat against journalists still continue unabated and unchecked.

November 2 will mark the 10th anniversary of setting aside a day to draw attention tobthe crime against journalists. The day is meant to Reaffirm, Recommit and Reposition efforts to advance the UN Plan. The event marking the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists is set to take place on the 3rd and 4th of November 2022 in Vienna, Austria. UNESCO will also work with local stakeholders to assess progress made and setbacks as well in the course of protecting journalists in the last 10 years.

Moves on ways to implement the Plan more effectively will be prioritised, as well as forming two thematic consultations that will concentrate on ‘internet transparency and safety of women journalists’.

According to the International Press Institute (IPI), in 2021 alone, 45 journalists were killed across the world, 28 were killed in retaliation for their work, three killed while covering armed conflict, one killed on assignment, two died while covering civil unrest, 11 deaths are under investigation. The top four countries that had the most killings of journalists in 2021 were Mexico with 7, Afghanistan, 6, India, 6, DRC 3.

IPI notes that Asia and the Pacific was the deadliest region for journalists in 2021, as killings rose to 18 with most in India (6) and Afghanistan (6). In the Americas, 10 killings were reported, leading the list in 2020. It didn’t stop there, seven journalists were killed in Mexico, with one in Colombia, one in Guatemala, and one in Haiti.

In Europe, six journalists were killed: two in Azerbaijan, one in Georgia, one in Turkey, one in the Netherlands (listed as Under Investigation), and one in Greece. Again, the organisation states that journalists were killed in the MENA region, both in Yemen, while nine journalists were killed in Sub-Saharan Africa, most of whom were in the Democratic Republic of Congo, 3, followed by Burkina Faso and Somalia (2 both).

Most disturbing is IPI reports that journalists were also killed in countries with relatively high level of press freedom, which is unacceptable. Also, most times, the killers of these journalists are either not found or brought to justice. The IPI and Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) both agree that most killers of journalists are not brought to justice.

IPI states that, ‘The vast majority of journalist killings around the world go unpunished, emboldening further violence and casting a chilling effect over the press everywhere.’ And according to CPJ, ‘ In at least 8 out of 10 cases, the murderers of journalists go free.’ The organisation disclosed that another ‘explanation for the high number of killed journalists is the level of impunity.’ Its analysis shows an alarming inadequate response from authorities to the killings resulting in increased levels of impunity as regards crimes against journalists.

The theme of this year’s is anchored on freedom of speech for all. It ultimately boils down to the safety of those in the media as well as whistle blowers. The fourth estate of the realm needs to be respected and allowed to carry out their duties if democracy is to survive. We give credit to organisations like IPI, CPJ among others for fighting for rights of journalists and their families.

In Nigeria, we encourage the federal government to take up this responsibility as well, to protect journalists, making the environment safe for them to carry out their duties, and ensuring that freedom of speech is given in its totality to all, with rights respected.