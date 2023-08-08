After the abduction of over 200 school girls from Chibok, Borno State, the federal government in 2014, launched the Safe Schools Initiative as part of efforts to ensure that children in conflict areas or affected by insecurity, continue with their education unhindered.

To further solidify the commitment to secure schools, President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2019 signed the Safe Schools declaration ratification document.

Accordingly, the federal government had in December 2022 launched N144.8 billion Safe Schools Financing Plan, with a view to protecting schools from terrorist attacks, across the nation.

The then minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, tells me that the plan would be implemented between 2023 and 2026.She says that the plan was developed through rigorous consultative strategic engagements with all relevant critical stakeholders in the education and security sectors, at national and sub-national levels such as the Federal Ministry of Education; Nigeria Police Force; Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC); Department of State Security (DSS); Defence Headquarters (Army, Navy and Air Force).

The minister says further that inputs were also received from the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory ministries of Education; Finance and Budget, development partners; donor agencies and civil society organisations, on how best to ensure that the education of children was not disrupted by activities of terrorists and other criminals. However, lack of release of funds has hampered the commencement of the initiative.

In February 2023, the federal government said that it will ensure the prompt release of funds for the financing of the National Safe Schools Initiative, to ensure that children are able to go to school without fear of kidnappings or abductions for ransom.

Then Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba tells me that the government is aware that the success of every one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs), rests on a safe and secure environment which is why “We must therefore ensure that every child is able to learn in a safe environment where they can get the quality education they need to unlock their full potential and contribute to building a better Nigeria.”

As promised, the Nigeria Police Force took the first step of launching Schools Protection Squad (SPS), a Police formation dedicated to securing Nigeria schools.

Acting inspector-general of police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun announced the establishment of the Schools Protection Squad (SPS), a proactive initiative aimed at enhancing security and safety in educational institutions across Nigeria.Force PRO , ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi tells me the Schools Protection Squad is a specialised unit within the Nigeria Police Force tasked with drawing up policies and engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety and protection of students, teachers and school infrastructure. The squad will be equipped with relevant assets and advanced training to effectively respond to security challenges facing educational institutions.