Ad

A notorious terrorist commander identified as Lawal Kwalba has surrendered to the troops of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna State.

Nigerian Army announced Kwalba’s surrender via its official X handle (formerly Twitter), saying the terrorist commander turned himself in on Thursday May 28, 2024, following intensified military operations targeting terrorists enclaves in the state.

The statement stated that troops’ relentless operational activities pressured the terrorist faction led by Kwalba to surrender with his fighters.

“This development marks a crucial step in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Kaduna State and the broader region,” the statement reads.

Kwalba also surrendered two AK-47 rifles, a motorbike, and two magazines loaded with 7.62 mm Special ammunition to the troops.

According to the statement, the surrendered terrorist is currently undergoing thorough profiling at an undisclosed military facility.

“This process is expected to provide valuable insights that could aid in dismantling remaining terrorist networks,” the Army noted.