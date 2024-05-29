Ad

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday launched the conversion and installation of the first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles in Ilorin, the state’s capital.

AbdulRazaq who described the event as first of its kind in the country, added that CNG vehicles are safer and cheaper than other automobiles that run on petrol.

The governor said this at the official launching of the Rolling Energy station – the vehicles conversion firm in Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq disclosed that the state government has converted 20 of its petrol-engine vehicles to natural gas vehicles, adding that more would soon be added to the number.

“What we are witnessing today is the beginning of new future marking our new lifestyle. This is the direct benefit of oil subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu,” AbdulRazaq stated.

The governor explained that President Tinubu has between 2023 and now given his backing to natural gas over premium motor spirit, also known as petrol.

“We have converted 20 government vehicles to CNG for test-drive, we shall convert all in few months,” he assured.

Noting that the exercise would create more jobs especially for the youths, AbdulRazaq assured residents that the conversion is safer and cheaper.

Earlier, the chief executive officer of Rolling Energy, Mubarak Danbata, enjoined all to embrace the Presidential Conversion of Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi) which he described as the in-thing.

“I am free to announce our readiness for President Bola Tinubu’s decision to reduce our much dependencies on petrol. We are poised to join the government to increase resilience to provide reliable services to the state,” Danbata said.

He said that the station has the capacity of converting six petrol vehicles to CNG daily.

The coordinator of P-CNGi, Engr Michael Oluwagbemi urged all to embrace the future, while commending President Tinubu for his foresight and determination to take the country several miles into the future.