Survivors of Boko Haram insurgency as well as persons associated with the terrorists who have repented have recounted their ordeals during an end of project programme organised by Allamin Foundation for Peace and Development in Maiduguri.

The foundation, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union (EU), ended the implementation of its Support for the Disengagement, De-radicalisation, Reintegration and Reconciliation (DDRR) project in Borno State yesterday with the empowerment of the 540 Boko Haram survivors and former associates of the terrorists.

One of the victims, Hadiza Izge from Gwoza local government area narrated how she and her husband were stopped on the road while travelling, and the terrorists took them to a forest, cut the head of her husband in her presence, shot her on the foot.

She said she is at present living with seven children left behind by her husband after being killed by the terrorists.

Hadiza commended Allamin Foundation for Peace and Development for empowering her to cater for her children and appealed to government and well spirited individuals to assist in the education of her children and others affected by the insurgency.

Similarly, a former associate of the Boko Haram terrorists, Abu Usman from Bama local government, who surrendered alongside 20 other repentants four years ago, expressed regrets for all his actions while in the forest with the insurgents.

He said through calls he made to others in the forest, many of them surrendered to troops at various locations within Bama area.

He appreciated the empowerment efforts of the foundation in Bama and Gwoza, which has restored the livelihood of survivors and others formerly associated with the armed group.

The Executive Director Allamin Foundation, Hajiya Hamsatu Allamin, explained that the project strengthened community peace structures through the establishment of Community Women Mediators Forum (CWMF) and Community Advocates for Transitional Justice (CATJ), while empowering local communities to design and implement peacebuilding initiatives.

According to her, the programme focused on equipping women mediators and community advocates with the skills needed to promote reconciliation and facilitate the reintegration of returnees into their communities.

She appreciated the European Union, the Borno State Government, local government authorities, development partners, the media, traditional and religious leaders, community stakeholders and security agencies for supporting the project.

She also commended participants who travelled from Bama and Gwoza despite security challenges to attend the dissemination programme.

The Foundation’s Monitoring and Evaluation Manager, Mallam Hamza Maigari, said the project directly and indirectly benefited hundreds of residents across the two local government areas.

He disclosed that Community Women Mediators Forum (CWMF) and Community Advocates for Transitional Justice (CATJ) were established to strengthen grassroots peacebuilding efforts.

According to him, 540 livelihood support packages were distributed to beneficiaries in Bama and Gwoza, while 120 stakeholders—60 from each community—received training across 18 vocational trades and skills.

Maigari added that the foundation also implemented community impact projects, including the construction of two hand pumps, an ultra-modern borehole and drainage evacuation projects in both local government areas.

He said beneficiaries also received livelihood support in areas such as shoe-making, phone charging businesses, petty trading and community savings and loan initiatives.

Speaking on lessons learnt during implementation, Maigari noted that strengthening women mediators had enhanced community peacebuilding, but admitted that the available livelihood support could not meet the needs of every resident.

He added that sustaining local peace structures and community assets would remain critical to preserving the gains recorded under the project.

A representative of beneficiaries from Gwoza assured the foundation that residents would continue to uphold the peace initiatives introduced through the project , while appealing for additional support for vulnerable members of the community who were yet to benefit.

The Shehu of Bama, represented by the Secretary of the Emirate Council, Alhaji Makinta Usman, described Bama as one of the communities worst affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

He praised the foundation for establishing the Community Women Mediators Forum and Community Advocates for Transitional Justice, as well as providing livelihood support to displaced families.

According to him, the intervention had contributed to reducing anti-social behaviour, including reckless motorcycle riding and drug abuse among some returnees.

He urged the Borno State Government and development partners to sustain support for the peace structures established under the project.

The Emir of Gwoza, represented by the Marafa of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Lawan, said the foundation had significantly reduced hardship in the community.

He noted that relationships between returnees and host communities had improved, with families now intermarrying as trust continued to grow.

He also appreciated the foundation’s donation of equipment, such as wheelbarrows and shovels, to support community development.

Stakeholders, including representatives of government ministries, local government councils, security agencies and development organisations, commended the Allamin Foundation for complementing government efforts in promoting peace, reconciliation and the rule of law in Borno State.

Representatives of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) praised the foundation and traditional institutions for the successful implementation of the DDRR project, which supported more than 540 beneficiaries.

Special Adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum on Security, Brig.-Gen. Abdullahi Sabi (rtd.), said the state government would continue to collaborate with the foundation to encourage the successful reintegration of former associates of non-state armed groups.

Also speaking, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Maj-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar acknowledged the contributions of the Allamin Foundation to peacebuilding.

He assured participants of the military’s continued support in eliminating the remaining insurgent elements while promoting peace, unity and development across the North-East.

Stakeholders unanimously described the DDRR initiative as one of the most impactful humanitarian and peacebuilding interventions currently complementing government efforts to restore lasting peace in conflict-affected communities of Borno State.