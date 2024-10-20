Advertisement

Terrorists attacked Dan Auta village, Sabuwa local government area of Katsina State on Friday, killing two people including a member of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC), and abducting 13 people, including women and children.

Among those abducted was the chairman of the ruling APC in the area, identified as Alhaji Imamu.

Witnesses said the attackers arrived in a large number on motorcycles and were armed with automatic weapons.

Despite efforts of the KSCWC and vigilante groups to resist the attack, the sheer number of assailants overpowered them.

The KSCWC operative was killed while attempting to protect the community, while the second victim was reportedly shot after resisting the attempt to abduct him.

Several other residents sustained injuries, with some receiving treatment at the local primary health center.