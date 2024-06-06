Ad

Three passengers of the Christian faith have been killed Boko Haram terrorists who abducted them among other non-Christian passengers at a village along Biu-Damaturu highway in Kamuya of Biu local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that the terrorists stopped the bus the victims were travelling in where they kidnapped four passengers but later killed three out of them.

A source informed that the incident happened near Kamuya located at Yobe/Borno border community along the Biu-Damaturu highway.

According to him, only three of the passengers who were Christians were abducted, while others were freed by the terrorists.

“Very sad story. They were coming from Biu in Borno state when the attackers stopped their commercial vehicle and picked four of them who are Christians into the bush, killing three of them. We saw their corpses on social media today.

“We only sighted three corpses out of the four persons abducted. We did not know the whereabouts of the other person,” the source lamented.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on the incident, the Secretary, Yobe State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Ibrahim Abako, confirmed the incident.

He urged the government and security agencies to intensify their efforts in combating the insurgents.

According to him, “I want to inform you that, we are not happy. Very sad news! On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Yobe State chapter, we condemn in totality, the killing of three Christian Youth along Damaturu-Biu Road Federal Highway.”

Abako called on the state government, military and police personnel to take proactive measures to protect the citizens regardless of their religious background.

No official statement has been released on the incident from the military or police authorities as at the time of filing this report