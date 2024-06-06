Ad

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), on Thursday, rejected the payment of $300 helicopter landing and take-off fee slammed on operators in the aviation sector.

The spokesman of AON, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, in a statement on Thursday said the engagement of Naebi Dynamic Concepts Limited did not follow due process as it did not comply with the requirements of the Public Procurement Act.

The airline operators reiterated that the approval and imposition of the helicopter landing and take-off Fee at private helipads, and oil rig platforms when no service is provided at those locations to the helicopter operators by NAMA contradicts Section 7 (1) (r) of the then applicable NAMA Act as well as to Section 1, Paragraph 2(1) of ICAO Document 9082.

Ad More Details

According to the statement, NAMA does not provide any additional service to helicopter operators to justify the imposition of the fee at all helipads, oil rig platforms in Nigeria.

“The fee is charged and demanded in US Dollars, contrary to the provision of Section 15 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, which is clear that the unit of currency in Nigeria shall be the Naira.

“There is nowhere in the world where the Air Navigation Service Provider does not provide any service to helicopter operators but charges landing and take-off fees for landings and take-off on and from private helipads, oil rig platforms, FSPOs, FSOs, etc.

“The engagement of Naebi Dynamic Concepts Limited did not follow due process as it did not comply with the requirements of the Public Procurement Act for the procurement of the services of consultants,” he added.

He further disclosed that at a meeting held recently with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, operators made known its position on the helicopter landing and take-off fee.

He noted that this led to the temporary suspension of the collection fee and setting up of a committee to look into the issues raised by the AON and other stakeholders.

Okonkwo however commended the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo for giving a listening ear to the airline operators’ position on the matter, his leadership at the industry and support for the growth and sustainability of Nigerian air operators.