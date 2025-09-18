The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has once again come under the spotlight for its pivotal role in transforming Nigeria’s higher education landscape.

This commendation was made when the Baze University management paid a courtesy visit to the Fund’s headquarters in Abuja to commend its impact and strengthen collaboration.

The delegation from Baze University, led by Vice Chancellor Professor Jamila Shu’ara, lauded TETFund under the leadership of its Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, for providing institutions across the country with the tools and opportunities to innovate, expand, and sustain quality education.

Joining the meeting virtually, the Founder and Chancellor of Baze University, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, expressed appreciation to Echono for his “unwavering support” and acknowledged TETFund as a key driver of national development through research, innovation, and capacity building.

He stressed that Baze University, like many institutions across the country, has benefitted from TETFund’s recognition of universities as engines of progress.

“Baze University represents diversity, religious harmony, technological advancement, and academic integrity,” Senator Baba-Ahmed noted, adding that the institution’s uninterrupted academic calendar during the COVID-19 pandemic was further proof of the resilience and innovation that TETFund continues to inspire across the sector.

Vice Chancellor Shu’ara also underscored the Fund’s contributions to Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, describing TETFund as a catalyst for excellence. She praised the Fund’s hands-on learning support and its forward-looking recognition of Baze as a “university of tomorrow in today.”

“All our processes are technology-driven. From student admissions to staff management, we deploy smartboards in every classroom and are fully accredited by nine professional bodies,” she said, reaffirming the university’s commitment to sustaining the standards that TETFund promotes.

In his response, Arc. Echono reiterated the Fund’s readiness to support the institution’s initiatives while commending Baze University’s management and its chancellor for their visionary leadership.

He emphasized that TETFund’s mission remains focused on creating world-class institutions capable of driving the country’s knowledge economy.

Echono noted that partnerships such as the one with Baze University demonstrate how TETFund’s investments in infrastructure, research, and human capital are reshaping higher education and positioning Nigerian universities for global competitiveness.