The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) on Wednesday celebrated this year’s Customers Service Week in a grand style in Abuja.

The SERVICOM Week, with the theme ‘Celebrate Service’ was marked by the foremost education intervention agency in the country with a workshop as well as unveiling of some of TETFund’s plans to motivate staff towards boosting top-notch service delivery.

Speaking at the event, Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, who challenged staff to always give their best in service delivery, said the agency would by the end of this year give out awards to staff that have distinguished themselves in the discharge of their duties.

The TETFund boss also revealed that the award of excellence would henceforth be given out every year to deserving staff during SERVICOM Week, adding that it would be strictly based on merit.

“We will set up a committee by management to work out the criteria for selection and it will be a gradual process, and we will monitor your performance on a monthly basis. Your bosses, your supervisors will be reporting on you every month,” Echono said.

While saying that the Agency would create equity and fairness in the area of staff promotion that is expected to come up by the end of the year, Echono said TETFund management will also try to ensure that every staff has either a laptop or desktop computer to work with from next year.

He, however, challenged staff to ensure that customers of TETFund (beneficiary institutions) are always given the desired attention in line with the Fund’s Service Charter.

“The service charter is a document that mobilizes all the guidelines for accessing the intervention Fund and checklist which the Beneficiary Institutions have to abide by in order to get their submissions approved for funding. The charter ensures orderliness, coordination and actualization of the Fund’s set targets, and therefore has contributed to TETFund being celebrated nationwide and internationally.

“We at TETFund must celebrate the impact of these interventions and resolve to ensure sustainability of the successes while also initiating new ideas that will continuously reinvigorate the tertiary education system in Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event, National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, commended Echono, TETFund’s Head of Servicom Unit, Ebere Nwobu, among others, for ensuring successful celebration of this year’s Customers Service Week.

While saying the celebration of 2022 Customer Service Week has further amplified TETFund’s unwavering commitment to improved service delivery, Akajemeli expressed satisfaction with the open communication between Fund and its stakeholders, saying it is a right step in the right direction.

She, however, called on TETFund to do more in empowering its security guards and cleaners, saying they played a major role in the value chain of effective service delivery in the agency.

“We celebrate the open communication in carrying out all TETFund interventions, the excellent and magical touch in many things you do in tertiary institutions and your visibility…

” Your quality stands out and your delivery is top-notch. We celebrate all these. We must celebrate everyone that makes things happen like the cleaners, security,” Akajemeli.

On her part, Head of TETFund’s SERVICOM Unit, Mrs Ebere Nwobu, who expressed the importance of effective and timely service delivery, said the Agency would continue to give the desired attention to all its stakeholders.

Mrs Nwobu, lavish praise on Echono for always providing the necessary support to ensure better service delivery, even as she commended Akajemeli and TETFund staff for their support.

Her words : “In a special way, I would like to thank my Boss, our ever-listening Executive Secretary, as I always call him “The Service Provider in Chief”, for giving us the necessary support and encouragement to organize this 2022 Customer Service Week.

” The ES is always willing and available to listen to complaints and suggestions from the SERVICOM Unit. We cannot thank you enough sir.”

Highpoint of the Asset Declaration, Security and Fraud Detection Awareness Workshop /TETFund SERVICOM Week, was the delivery of relevant papers by various resource persons and interactive sessions with the Executive Secretary of TETFund.