Since its establishment, the Grow Enugu Agenda Project (GEAP) has not set its foot on the brakes in initiating effective schemes to improve all macroeconomic aspects of the State from the rural communities down to the urban areas. It is not to be overlooked that GEAP is a coalition of intellectual minds from private-sector businesses whose sole aim is to ensure the progress and development of Enugu and who have expressed a firm belief in the candidacy of Dr. Peter Mbah as the best candidate in the forthcoming Gubernatorial Elections in March 2023.

The group believes that with the vision and leadership experience of the renowned lawyer and industrialist, the growth of Enugu State is guaranteed, having carefully scrutinised his outstanding records in the public and private sectors.

Similar to the proverbial significance of “putting one’s hand to the plough”, the GEAP Group has never looked back from its decision to guarantee collective development in the State and has established numerous partnerships with SMEs, and entrepreneurs spread across the numerous operational sectors in Enugu to accomplish this goal. GEAP has recently established a multi-functional partnership with the Enugu SME Centre, the flagship Agency of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi State’s Agency that serves as a frontier for job creation as part of GEAP’s mandate towards Human Capital Development, which is a key tenet of Dr. Peter Mbah’s Manifesto.

The Grow Enugu Agenda Project (GEAP), in alliance with other private sector businesses, has successfully partnered with the Agency on its Human Capital Development Programs by providing financial guarantees/grants for Ndi Enugu Youths to benefit from these laudable initiatives. To further increase human capital in science, tech, education and management, GEAP will be providing grants or financial guarantees for skill acquisition programs of Enugu SME Center that will cover Auto Fabrication which will train cohorts in the use of power and hand tools, auto-body metal works, auto-body painting, and auto detailing & interior works. Another program will train youths in programming (web and app), product design & animation.

There would be a training program on Hardware Tech where selected youth will gain first-hand technical knowledge in building of inverters, the installation of smart solar home systems, general operations and maintenance of power, mobility manufacturing, computer-controlled systems as well as agricultural technologies.

GEAP will also be providing grants for cybersecurity learning programs for Enugu youths to gain skills that would equip them to fight against cybercrime and unemployment. Other programs include Data Analytics, Advanced Poulttry Farming Systems, Animation and Construction Skills Training.

As mentioned previously, GEAP will provided grants or finanicla guarantees for all the participants of these Human Capital Development programmes. The group believes that every resident of Enugu is deserving of equal opportunities no matter their socio-economic position.By providing these grants along with other programs it shall implement, GEAP is providing these resources to close social gaps, as well as securing the future of Ndi Enugu, in line with the mandate of Dr. Peter Mbah’s mandate to Ndi-Enugu.