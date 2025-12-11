As attacks on educational institutions continue to threaten the safety of students across Nigeria, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is taking decisive steps to protect the country’s future.

At a two-day workshop on campus security in Abuja, TETFund, in collaboration with BAKAS Guards, brought together key stakeholders to chart a new security roadmap for tertiary institutions nationwide.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort to develop a comprehensive security masterplan that addresses both prevention and emergency response.

Speaking at the event, TETFund Executive Secretary, Arch. Sonny Echono, emphasised the vulnerability of students, noting that they represent the nation’s hope, aspirations, and long-term investment.

Echono explained that the aim of the engagement is to sensitise all campus actors, including staff, security personnel, and students, on the importance of vigilance and preparedness.

“So, if you go to the marketplace and pick 30 people, it will not make enough impact as going to a school to pick five or ten students. People know that students are usually helpless; they are vulnerable.

“They represent the hope and aspirations of all of us as a people. Because that is our future, that is our investment, that is why we are sending them to school. So anybody that touches students actually touches the backbone of any society,” Echono said

He said at the level of the Board of Trustees, given the recent spike and the return of school invasions, the Board decided that it needed to create a platform like this, not just because of this engagement, but ultimately to develop a security masterplan for our campuses.

LEADERSHIP report that the workshop addressed practical challenges facing institutions, including their often isolated locations, expansive campuses, and limited immediate access to emergency services.

The executive secretary added; “Some campuses can operate for over an hour before help arrives. Some are located so far away from the main centre of population or city centre that response can take a long time.

“Some occupy such a wide expanse of land that attackers can target a segment and escape before most people within the campus even realise what is happening.”

He highlighted the need for proactive measures saying, “So that each actor, every person on our campus, is actively aware of how to prevent the invasion of a non-profit. And if, on the occasion that this happens, how do you behave?

“How do you act? What do you do? A, to limit impact. B, to promote your own safety and the collective safety of all the others within that environment. I believe that is the primary reason for this engagement to sensitise each and every one of you that this risk is real. Campuses provide a particular attraction because they contain a huge concentration of vulnerable people.”

He also reflected on past initiatives to assess institutional risks, recalling a few years ago where there was a mapping exercise that went to all institutions, primarily at the primary and secondary levels, to identify the degree of risk.

“Those in high-risk areas were identified, and mechanisms were proposed for emergency response. This is only the first layer the security layer. Naturally, you know you have to interface with so many other agencies and units.

“In the event of such an occurrence, what are the channels of communication? How do you alert those who are supposed to respond the security agencies, the military, the police, the civil defence? What existing channels do you have to communicate? How do you control the students?”

Echono further emphasised the need for detailed planning for emergencies, stressing that a robust security framework requires collaboration beyond the campus.

“Usually, we talk about higher grades because, in the event of a fire, you know how to respond, you know where to evacuate, you know where to hide, and so on. But what happens in the case of a security breach? That is why we are having papers presented during this workshop. These papers will touch on specific aspects of what you need to know and how you need to establish procedures within your own institutions.”

“The security framework can ensure that any warning can be given. How you relate with the neighbourhood, with parents, with local security, with the local government, with the state government, with military bases or police around you. What immediate steps can you take to derail or at least call attention to these happenings to minimise impact? It is important for us not to wait. This is not about trading blades; security is not just physical defence.”

Echono also underlined the importance of infrastructure as part of the security solution. According to him, in previous years, it has tried to do this on the level of infrastructure, creating a whole line of power security infrastructure, including street lighting, surveillance systems, and engagement with local communities.

“There are security teams, patrol teams, and other measures. But that is only a part of the solution. How you react, how you plan to prevent, combat, or defend against security breaches is why you are here today,” he said.

In addition to physical measures, the Executive Secretary highlighted the critical role of awareness and training, stating that true security lies not only in walls and cameras but in how alert and prepared the community is. “Everyone, from the administrative staff to the students, has a role to play in ensuring that threats are detected early, reported correctly, and responded to promptly.”

The two-day workshop also explored methods to build resilience within campuses. Strategies included establishing rapid communication channels with law enforcement, training students in safety protocols, and engaging with neighbouring communities to create local networks of vigilance.

The collaboration with BAKAS Guards introduced participants to innovative security solutions tailored for tertiary institutions.

Echono concluded his remarks with an emphasis on collective responsibility and continuous improvement. “We must continue to assess risks, learn from each incident, and strengthen our frameworks. Security is not static; it evolves, and our response must evolve with it.

“This is why TETFund is committed not just to funding education but to ensuring that the environments in which learning takes place are secure and conducive to growth.”