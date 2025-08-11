The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has set aside the sum of N25 billion to help tertiary institutions across the country improve security on their campuses.

Chairman of TETFund’s Governing Board, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, disclosed this in Katsina while speaking to newsmen on the agency’s 2025 intervention projects.

Masari explained that the funds will be deployed for projects such as installation of street lights and other safety-enhancing infrastructure aimed at protecting students, staff, and facilities.

“This intervention is to ensure that our campuses are safe and conducive for learning. Institutions will use the funds for projects that directly address security challenges, including improved lighting and other related measures,” Masari stated.

The former Katsina State governor also revealed that TETFund has released over N100 billion to selected tertiary institutions to expand training capacity in medical sciences, in a move to address the shortage of healthcare professionals in Nigeria.

Under the initiative, three institutions from each geopolitical zone have each received N4 billion to boost their infrastructure and programmes in Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, and allied health fields.

Masari emphasised that the funding was part of a broader intervention enabled by TETFund’s record N1.6 trillion revenue in 2025, generated from the 3 per cent education tax on company profits.

From this amount, N460 billion was allocated to various projects in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The sum of N225 billion was provided to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to support the federal students’ loan scheme.

Another N70 billion has been earmarked to help institutions develop solar or gas-powered energy systems, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for learning and research.

Masari assured that TETFund has a strong monitoring and evaluation framework, with consultants in ensuring that funds are used strictly for approved projects.