Eight (8) persons have been confirmed dead while over 800 farm lands were destroyed in a flood disaster that ravaged a plantain plantation in Enohia Itim, Afikpo local government area of Ebonyi State.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Afikpo LGA, Hon. Timothy Nwachi consoled the families of the diseased and assured that the local government will do everything to prevent a reoccurrence.

Nwachi urged the people still residing in flood-prone areas to relocate to a safer ground, adding that the constant rainfall is capable of causing flood in the area as warned by the relevant authorities.

“We are deeply sad over the unfortunate incident and we are using this medium to extend our condolences to the families that lost their loved ones.

“As government, we will support them and pledge to collaborate with relevant state and federal agencies to provide humanitarian assistance and timely relief to those affected,” he assured.

Also confirming the incident which occurred on Friday, August 1, 2025, the Councilor representing Itim Ward in Afikpo Legislative Council, Hon Francis Abani Okpani disclosed that out of the 8 people who lost their lives, 3 bodies have been recovered while 5 victims were still missing.

He further disclosed that 3 children were part of the victims who lost their lives in the unfortunate flood.

Okpani recalled that the Federal Ministry of Environment had predicted that Afikpo was one of the areas in Nigeria likely to experience flooding.

“I had earlier implored the people of Afikpo to incorporate climate change projections into flood-risk management plans,” Okpani said.

He also urged residents of the local government to ensure that they have effective drainage systems and keep their drains and waterways clear of debris to prevent blockages.