TETFund Pledges Support For Federal Varsity, Otukpo

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Arc. Sonny Echono had visited the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State with a pledge to support the institution.

The visit was part of the inspection of infrastructural facilities across tertiary institutions in the country.

Echono, who was accompanied by Prof. Emmanuel Adanu, Director General, National Water Institute and Mr. Anebi Odeh, were conducted round FUHSO complex by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Innocent Ujah, where the Temporary site, Laboratories, Teaching Hospital, Intensive care unit (ICU), the Judith Ogwa Obla Memorial Kidney Centre that has been donated to the University and the Permanent site were inspected.

The Executive Secretary was pleased with the state-of-affairs in FUHSO and described it as a centre of excellence, where future leaders will be ingrained.

He urged the contractors of the ongoing projects to remain steadfast to the specifications of the contractual agreement and never to contemplate substandard.

Echono promised the management of the University of TETFund’s cooperation and maximum support for the institution to achieve its vision of training and producing high quality healthcare professionals that will contribute to the development of the health sector and the nation.