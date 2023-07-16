The Battle For Bayelsa Government House

Politicians seeking to contest the 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa State are already having sleepless nights trying to put in place various political gimmicks to realize their dream.

Interestingly they are not leaving any stone unturned in the fight for the office of the Chief Executive of Bayelsa state, as they all want to have a taste of the governor’s office and government house.

Although Governor Douye Diri of the PDP is unrelenting in drumming into the ears of whoever cares to listen that the number one position in the state will not be vacant, as of today about three prominent candidates have signified their interest to be the governor of the state .

Those jostling to strenuously to unseat Governor Diri and inhabit the beauty, splendour, glamour and style of the Governor’s office that flashes its glory and dazzling elegance and in fact one the most sophisticated governor’s office in the country are former Governor Timipre Sylva who was the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Udengs Eradiri, a former commissioner for youths and later environment in the state.

While Sylva will be contesting under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eradiri intends to pull an upset with the Labour Party.