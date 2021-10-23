People use online betting bonuses because they like the idea of receiving something extra. Even though the majority of the promotions for Nigeria and other countries require a deposit, you have to add money to your account if you want to bet anyway. That’s why it is always better if you have the opportunity to get something extra on top of your deposit.

Online bookmakers in every country offer different kinds of promos to their customers. While it is true that the rewards in some places have additional conditions than those in others, the proposals in Nigeria are notorious for having additional requirements that are not available elsewhere. With that being said, here are some of the biggest differences between the rewards in Nigeria and those you can find in other countries

The bonus code requirement

People with more iGaming experience have probably heard the term bonus code multiple times. This is something that gamblers usually have to apply before making a deposit or during the registration process to get additional benefits. In fact, punters are using sites like SB hub where they can get the special 1xbet bonus code for Nigeria , which will increase the welcome promo’s maximum amount. Consequently, newly registered users can get more bonus funds to bet on the things they like

While it is true that many proposals require a promo code, almost every reward in Nigeria has this condition. In addition to the usual bonus codes, some bookies demand their clients to use those things after funding their accounts. If this requirement is present, you must contact the customer support department to receive the bonus you like.

A deposit in the local currency

The second condition is obvious, but we’ve wanted to point it out if someone forgets about it. There could be some exceptions, but most of the iGaming platforms in Nigeria require users to make a deposit using the local currency called Nigerian Naira. People who live in the country won’t have problems with it, but if you are not in Nigeria and want to use one of the brands available within the country, you will have to make sure to make a deposit using the Nigerian Naira.

The good news is that some of the international iGaming operators may provide punters with additional currencies, such as EUR and USD. Sometimes, you may even use Bitcoin and other types of cryptos.

The offers for Nigeria have lower rollover requirements

he last thing you should keep in mind when looking for a bonus in Nigeria is the lower rollover requirements. Whether you use the special 1xbet promo code for Nigeria by Silentbet or choose another betting promotion, chances are it will have significantly lower wagering requirements compared to the same offer in other countries.

There is a logical explanation why these conditions are lower – bookies want to gain as many Nigerian bettors as possible. The country has one of the most promising markets in iGaming, which is why betting sites lower some of the key bonus conditions to make themselves look good.