Betting online in Nigeria is possible, thanks to the numerous iGaming operators. Since the country consists of more than 206 million people, it is one of the most important destinations for online betting platforms. That’s one of the reasons why gambling operators do a lot of special things for Nigerian bettors, such as offering them the chance to use exclusive promotions.

Typically, the online bookmakers and casinos that are also accessible in other countries offer the same promotions for everyone. However, some companies know that the Nigerian market is important, so they try everything in their power to create exclusive rewards for the country. Let’s take a look at some of the potential offerings you may be lucky to put to the test.

2x your initial deposit

One of the most common and most appealing exclusive promotions for Nigerian customers has different names. Usually, it is available to newly registered users, but there are cases where you might use it even after you’ve already signed up. After visiting Nostrabet, you can check the new bonus for bet9ja which is only for Nigeria and is called a 100% welcome deposit bonus. As its name suggests, it will give you access to twice the amount you can use. Sometimes, you may come across betting sites that use other names for it, such as 2x your deposit or something similar.

Punters interested in this type of promotion are required to make a deposit using one of the available payment solutions. They need to be careful which option they go for because some of them are usually excluded from the reward. On top of that, these proposals are notorious for the minimum deposit requirements that users have to adhere to. Failing to comply with this condition won’t “trigger” the bonus, and you won’t get anything.

Free Football Bets

The second promotion is only available on iGaming platforms that have a sportsbook. Fortunately, once you exhaust the bet9ja welcome bonus for Nigeria from Nostrabet, you will also have the chance to put this proposal to the test. After all, this is one of the few Nigerian gambling operators where you can bet on sports and play casino games on the same platform.

The free bets for football provide punters with the opportunity to wager on a given soccer team or player using funds given from the bookie itself. In other words, these things provide risk-free bets, assuming you can get them for free. Unfortunately, most free bets that are available in Nigeria require punters to make a deposit beforehand. Therefore, they aren’t risk-free because they need you to use money.

Mobile offers for Nigeria

Mobile betting in Nigeria has been growing rapidly in the last couple of years because most people in the country have access to smartphones and tablets. Some of these handheld devices are really cheap, allowing many people to use them for different things, and online betting is one of them.

Some brands want to take full advantage of the situation, so they try to provide their punters with exclusive mobile deals. They come in different shapes and sizes, but the most common ones are the mobile deposit offers.