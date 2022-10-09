MARK 10:26-27; 1 TIMOTHY 1:14-15 Mark 10:26-27

• 26 And they were astonished out of measure, saying among themselves, Who then can be saved?

• 27 And Jesus looking upon them saith, With men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible.

1 Timothy 1:14-15

• 14 And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.

• 15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.

INTRODUCTION:

Today, as we begin the series of miracle-working sessions and consider the God of all possibilities, I am bringing to you the message from Mark 10:26.

What a question in the heart of the disciples, and the people surrounding Jesus Christ. Who then can be saved? Who can be delivered? Who then can be healed? Who can be lifted up, taken away from where we are, to where we ought to be? And the Lord Jesus gave an answer in vs 27 – “With men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible”.

In your life, in the life of everyone here tonight, all things are possible, for those online, for those who are connected, for everyone watching, whatever may be the problem tonight, whatever your challenge or difficulties, the Lord Jesus Christ has assured you and us that with God, all things are possible.

Today, I come talking to you on the message titled, THE GREAT POSSIBILITIES OF THE GRACE OF JESUS. We are looking at 3 points in the message:

A. THE GREAT GRACE OF JESUS FOR OUR FULL SALVATION

(John 1:12-14,16; 1 Timothy 1:12-15; Galatians 1:15-16; Titus 2:11-14)

Salvation in full for your soul, spirit, and body, redemption, total redemption, complete redemption that the grace of God brings to us. The grace of God is available for everyone, and right now, it will come into your life, impact your life, your soul, your spirit and everything in your life till the end.

The grace that covers me and you, that covers everyone here, everyone listening, everything you cannot handle by yourself, the grace is with you even as you read through this power packed article, that great grace that covers all sins, that cleanses all sins, that takes you away from every problem of sin and gives you freedom from all that binds you, and then lead you on in the freedom of the Lord.

John 1:12. To the people who say, Lord I am here, I know You are clean, You came looking for me, I know You died for me, I know You have broken all the shackles, shame, everything concerning my sin, my shame, all the difficulties I have, I know You died for me.

Then, you receive him, and say “Lord, I know you didn’t come to condemn, criticise, judge me, or to punish me, but You came to save me, because I know You are going to do something eternal, everlasting and unforgettable in my life, I open my life to You, I receive You.

The Lord will not push you away, saying you are not qualified, because nobody qualifies for His grace, that’s why His grace abounds for everyone, including you tonight. Heaven is smiling on you, so that whatever you are looking for: His salvation, free salvation, full salvation, are all yours.

Can you imagine what it means to be a son of God? A child of Adam, a child of weakness, with his sinful nature to become a son of God, daughter of God, that is what we are talking about, and it is not by merit, but by grace. As you receive Him tonight, you will become a child of God. This means you were not like that before, you were in darkness, you were in sinfulness and evil, you had no claim on God, but then as you receive Him as Christ, Saviour, and Redeemer, you become a son of God.

This one does not depend on the will of man. Somebody may say he does not want you to become saved, but it doesn’t depend on him. Somebody says she doesn’t want you to have full salvation, it doesn’t depend on her, it depends only on the will of God, and the will of God only for you is that you will be saved. May the will of God cancel the will of Satan, the will of man, or any woman that is contradictory to your progress and salvation in Jesus name.

As the rivers are full of water, He is full of grace and truth. You can come and take your share, and the water is still full. You can take whatever quantity you want, the grace of God is still full, over flowing for you, and I can just see you as you come, and say yes, I need the grace of God and no matter who you are, whoever comes, no one will be rejected, the grace for salvation and full salvation, the grace to help you, lift you up and make you to be the man and woman God wants you to be, today is that set time, it will happen.