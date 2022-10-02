Text: Luke 1:31-38

Let me start decreeing upon the lives of everyone reading this article thus: the stolen greatness of your father’s house, shall resurrect in your life, in the name of Jesus.

Greatness is not just a promise in the Bible; it is more than that. For the Almighty to open His mouth and say “You shall be the head and not the tail; you shall be above only and never beneath”, it is more than a promise. It is a covenant. God has destined every believer to be great, including yourself.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE GREAT?

To be great means to be outstanding in whatever you do.

It means to be successful and prosperous.

One great definition of greatness is living a life of blessings, that is; your life becomes a blessing to others. So a great person is a person whose life blesses other people. Your life gives joy and succor to other people.

– it is not a measure of what you possess. It is not by how much money you have; it is how much you have invested into the life of others to make them good. A giving life is a great life. The words of scriptures cannot be changed: “For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.” You may have ten limousine cars but none will be buried with you. That is why those who give, get. Those who are stingy, who keep, lose.

The quality of being great, the quality of being distinguished.

unusual largeness in size.

It is unusual largeness in number.

It is the quality of being eminent and influential- a position of power and respect- being larger than the ordinary- having a high status- being at the top, not below- to be outstanding, notable, remarkable.- God manifesting His power in your life- God advertising His power in your life.

One of the greatest prayers we pray in MFM is “O God arise, advertise your power in my life; use me as an advertisement of your power”.

To be great is something magnificent.

It means you fulfilling your purpose in life. It means something superior and huge- a state of being famous and important- a position of great distinction- something wonderful, first rate, excellent- in the Bible, it is serving others to the glory of God.

But there is a mystery about this. Let us take Mary, the mother of Jesus as an example. Mary did not preach any sermon in any cathedral. She did not visit many countries. She probably never even left the land of Palestine. She never healed any sick person. She did not call down fire like Elijah. We did not read that she was seated at some high table with some people. Nobody saw her name on any newspaper headline. But even with that, never is the story of Jesus on earth without you mentioning her.

There is no way the name of Mary can get lost in history. Even non Christians who do not believe in God know about her. She cannot be inconspicuous that you will not see her. Where other women are, Mary will always stand high. So what one thing should someone do to become great? Which one road leads to greatness? Mary did not arrive at greatness by travelling the paths that others travelled. She had a different pathway. Herein lies the mystery of greatness. The greatness of Mary lay in her particular path of greatness. If she had tried to copy Elijah, she would have been lost and nobody would have found her.

If she decided to be great like Solomon or Samson, she might have crashed and got destroyed in the process. If she wanted to copy David, she might have been destroyed by the lions in the field. So the greatness of Elijah does not lie in the path of Moses. David’s path to greatness is not the same path as Solomon’s. Those who are popular today that people call great, had their particular path they followed. When the Angel came to Mary, we see the answer to her greatness in Luke 1:38. When the angel spoke to her, her reply was profound.

Her reply was “be it unto me according to thy Word”. So she was not a prophet or anything. She was a woman from low estate. All she wanted was a word from heaven for her life and it would to pass. Perhaps she understood like Jesus, that there is a heavenly gazette written concerning her (Hebrews 10:7). Perhaps she understood that there has been something written about her in the book. The Bible tells us in Matthew 26:24 that “the Son of Man goeth as it is written of Him”. So there is something written of you. There is the volume of the book.

So the question which is driving us to the first prayer now is this: What has been written in the volume of the book about your life? You too may come into manifestation according what is written of you in the volume of that book. So one thing you need to know very quickly is:

What is it that has been written about you? What did God write about you in His book when He asked you to come to this world?

If you need to pray for seven days, one week, vigil prayers to ask God to show you what has been written about you, it is better, because if you are doing what is not written of you, there is no way heaven can prosper you with it.

No matter how brilliant a fish is, it cannot succeed upon the tree. No matter how bright a stone is, it cannot become a fish no matter how long it stays in the water. No matter how intelligent a monkey, he will be an absolute failure if he decides to operate in the water. So greatness comes in different colours. Everyone does not travel the same road to get to a similar point of greatness. Infact, it does not take everyone the same amount of time to arrive there. Some come across greatness early in life, some find it later in life, some find it closer to the end when they are about to go.

That is why that important prayer is good for everyone to pray which says “God, bless me when the sun of my life is rising, not when it is setting”.

Some come across their greatness with their sweat. Some will come across their greatness with intellect. Some with their smile. For some, through their talents. All that Mary needed to do to enter into her greatness was simply to cheerfully donate her womb for nine months for God’s purpose, at the risk of her reputation, her young marriage, her life in a very strict religious society and she agreed to nurture that helpless infant.

So where does your greatness lie? The first query is to want to know what has been written concerning you. If in the book, it is written that you will be great as a teacher but now you are a pilot, greatness will be far from you, because you are not fulfilling what is written in the book about you. So you need to know. Is it on a football field? Is it in a board room? Is it in politics? Is it in your womb? What space in your life is heaven waiting for you to provide, for your name to enter into greatness?

Have you found the volume of the book where it is written about your coming to this world? Or did you get distracted and start looking at another person’s volume of book? So the mystery of greatness is to find out what is written of the book concerning you and pursue it. It is possible to go as it is not written of you.

Say “Father, show me what has been written of me. What am I supposed to be, so I can know how to pray well targeted prayers. Father, show me if I am already distracted”. No man can succeed outside his divine destiny.

That is why the devil is interested in destiny, to ensure failure. God too is interested in destiny, because that is His purpose for creating you. Man too is interested in destiny, because that is what will give the man fulfilment. You must take it upon yourself to find out what has been written in the volume of the book concerning you and pursue it. We are stopping here now, we will continue next time.

PRAYER POINTS

My greatness, hidden in the belly of the covens, jump out by fire, in the name of Jesus. Anti greatness power of my father’s house, expire in the name of Jesus. Powers positioning me to the back, your time is up, die! in the name of Jesus. Strong man, assigned to demote my destiny, die in the name of Jesus. Voices, saying I will not go far, expire! in the name of Jesus. Opportunity wasters, helpers killers, I am not your candidate, die! in the name of Jesus. Powers, troubling my star, powers, troubling my glory, powers, troubling my destiny, die! in the name of Jesus. Heavens over my greatness, open by fire, in the name of Jesus.

9.O God arise, and let every enemy of my greatness scatter, in the name of Jesus.