There’s something about plantain that feels like a warm hug from home. Maybe it’s the golden color when it caramelizes just right in the pan, or the sweet aroma that fills the kitchen before the food is even served. For me, it started as a love affair with fried plantain crunchy on the edges, soft in the middle served beside everything from beans to jollof rice. Wo lala! That combo could fix even the longest of days.

But somewhere along the line, I became that girl who wanted to eat healthier, feel lighter, and still enjoy every bite. And let’s be honest, the usual deep-fried plantain wasn’t helping my clean eating goals. So, I began experimenting. I tried grilling it, air-frying it, and even blending it into smoothies (don’t ask). But the game-changer. Plantain and egg muffins, a baked, protein-packed twist that’s now a staple in my kitchen.

Welcome to the very first week of my Plantain Recipe Series a celebration of one of Africa’s most beloved ingredients in all its golden glory. Whether you like it fried, roasted, boiled, mashed, or baked, plantain always knows how to show up and show out. In this series, we’ll explore how to enjoy plantain in creative, nourishing ways that keep the flavor and ditch the excess oil.

I’m inviting you on this journey with me not just to rediscover plantain in all its forms, but to show how our traditional ingredients can be part of a healthy lifestyle without losing their soul.

Why Plantain Is Good For You

Plantain is more than just a comfort food it’s a nutrition powerhouse when prepared the right way. Depending on its ripeness, plantain can serve different health goals:

Ripe plantain gives your body quick energy and is great for active days.

Unripe plantain is rich in resistant starch, great for gut health, weight management, and blood sugar control.

Nutritionally, plantain provides:

Potassium – helps regulate blood pressure and supports heart health

Vitamin C – boosts immunity and skin health

Vitamin A – essential for good vision and reproductive health

Magnesium – aids in bone strength, nerve function, and muscle relaxation

Dietary fiber – keeps digestion smooth and keeps you fuller longer

When you pair it with eggs, which are high in complete protein, vitamins B12 and D, you get a balanced breakfast that’s both filling and energizing.

Recipe: Plantain & Egg Muffins

A quick, oil-free, baked option for busy mornings or a mid-day protein snack.

Ingredients:

1 medium ripe plantain (yellow with black spots – firm, not too soft)

4 large eggs

½ small red bell pepper, diced

½ small onion, finely chopped

A handful of fresh spinach or ugu leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil (optional)

Salt and black pepper to taste

A pinch of chili flakes (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). Grease a muffin tray or use silicone liners.

Peel and dice the plantain into small cubes.

Optional: Lightly sauté the plantain in a teaspoon of olive oil for 3–4 minutes to soften slightly. Let it cool.

In a bowl, whisk the eggs. Add diced pepper, onions, spinach, salt, pepper, and chili flakes.

Fold in the plantain cubes.

Pour the mixture evenly into the muffin cups (makes 6).

Bake for 15–20 minutes or until firm and golden on top.

Let them cool before serving.

Nutritional Value (Per Muffin – Approximate):

Calories: 130–150

Protein: 6–8g

Carbohydrates: 12–15g

Fat: 5–7g

Fiber: 2–3g

These muffins are high in protein and fiber, low in processed fat, and full of nutrients to kickstart your day.

Why You’ll Love It

Meal prep-friendly – Bake and store for 3 days in the fridge

On-the-go – Perfect for busy mornings

Kid-friendly – Mild flavor, fun shape

Versatile – Serve with a smoothie, fresh fruit, or pepper sauce for an extra