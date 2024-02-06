Then again there are instances when the ATM gives you the money required and you may find many old and tattered notes and wonder how a machine can give you such money!!

Infact eh some of these atrocious notes are even hidden in between other good notes so as not to be quickly detected. Haba! That’s not all, an even more recent occurrence was one where the person went to make use of one of the ATM’s in town and after he had punched in the necessary information and the amount he wanted to withdraw the ATM only sputtered out the currencies half way. Half of the money was out and the other half of the money was stuck in the machine!!