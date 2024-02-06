The cost of living in the country has sky rocketed ridiculously amid removal of fuel subsidy and the federal government remains mute on how Nigerians survive daily. Last year saw distribution of palliatives that in some states never got to the recipients.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration assured Nigerians of making life better, but the average Nigerian is still suffering. This harsh reality has made a mother attempt to sell her children and a young lady take her own life, not to mention others. When will the federal government wake up?

Kaduna residents share their views and hope the federal government is listening as transportation costs, school fees among other necessities is causing pain for families amidst insecurity.

FAO Warns Against Escalating Food Prices

A class teacher, Mrs Dorathy Josiah, told me, that the cost of food is now unimaginable. “Even local rice is no longer affordable for the poor, maize has equally gone high, not to talk of other items,” she laments.

“Today, a mudu of local rice goes for as much as N1300-1400 while the foreign goes for as much as N1700-1800 per mudu, maize is between 800- 1000 per mudu. Even, a carton of Indomie now is almost N9000. The situation is bad and government needs to genuinely intervene with the view to reducing the pains of the poor in the society because today some persons only feed once in a day or at most twice and in most cases not balanced diets” she explained.

A vulcaniser, Mr Jacob Ibrahim told me, “Today, in view of the prices of food stuffs which goes up every now and then, you will almost be tempted to feel that your wife is cheating on you with the money you give her to buy things for the house.

“This is due to prices fluctuating on the high side almost every day. It is more unfortunate that even the palliatives, we have not seen it, and am sure when available, it will be shared among family and friends,” he said.

A petty trader and citizen of Kaduna State, Hajiya Amina Zubairu notes that the raging insecurity has also contributed to the high cost of food, because farmers for fear of the unknown cannot freely go to their farms and in most cases those that do normally do so at a high cost.

She further added that eating these days is more for survival than what you want. said while corroborating that ” eating this days is what you can afford and not what you want.”