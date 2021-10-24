Punters from Nigeria can access several betting websites and have the option to experience different kinds of promotions. If you compare some of the top iGaming operators in Nigeria, you will see that they usually offer roughly the same bonuses. Sure, there are some small differences in the amounts and some of the requirements, but they are largely the same.

The good news is that some iGaming platforms want to provide their punters with different kinds of rewards. As a result, they offer special promotions that are almost impossible to come by if you choose another online bookie. While it is true that we can’t include all of them, the options found below should be accessible in some of the online bookies available in Nigeria.

170% multiple bets bonus

One of the rewards that you will have the chance to put to the test is called a 170% multiple bet bonus, but it may have other names, depending on which online bookie you choose. While it is true that most Nigerian punters are using these exclusive offers for bet9ja for their first deposit from Efirbet, this is also one of the places where you can put the multi bonus to the test.

Punters who decide to participate in this promotion have to place a bet on at least five events. However, you can’t just bet on random markets because each option needs to have odds of 1.2 or greater. Some versions of this promotion might require significantly higher odds.

If the bet you’ve placed is successful (you manage to predict all events), you will get a small bonus in addition to your winnings. What makes this offer sought-after is that your bonus fund is based on how many matches you punt on.

Rewards programs

Another rare promotion that you can’t use all the time is the Rewards program. This proposal is often named differently, so after receiving bonus funds from the exclusive bet9ja offer for Nigeria by Efirbet, check the operator’s promo section to see if it has something called a reward program or a loyalty club.

These offers are created to provide loyal bettors with different rewards. Consequently, most of the perks that you could have access to depend on how active you are. The more money you’ve spend while betting, the better the reward.

Birthday Bonus

Besides required personal information to verify your account, some online bookies want to know when you’re born so that they can give you a reward. The Birthday Bonuses are highly desirable not only because of the additional funds/free spins but also because they usually don’t require a deposit. However, they are only accessible to those who prove they are born on the date they’ve stated while signing up.

Football cashback

Last but not least, we have the football cashback offer, which is available on some iGaming platforms. Cashback proposals are standard in the iGaming industry, but they are usually available in online casinos. In other words, it is rare to find cashback bonus for sports.