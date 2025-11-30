Text: Matthew 7:21-23, Psalms 103:7

When Satan no longer bothers to fight you because he knows you are not doing any harm to him.

When you cannot discern between true and false doctrines.

When you have zero holiness or avoid holiness teachings. The Bible says, “Draw nigh to me, and I will draw nigh to you, but if you move away from me, I will move even farther away.” And you know He has longer legs than yours, so when He says He will move farther from you, He will move miles and miles away from you.

WHAT DO WE NEED TO DO?

If you are not born again, surrender your life to Jesus today. And if you are born again, sit down and examine yourself. Ask yourself questions. If Jesus were to come right now, and the trumpet sounded, are you sure you would go with Christ?

Is there something you are doing, and you are okay if someone is to come here on the altar and announce it? Are you here with bitterness or anger against people? Do you have malice in your heart against anyone? This is a bad situation you must grow from.

Years back, a sister came for counselling. She had three businesses which had shut down. Her cars all broke down; nothing was working. When I closed my eyes to pray for her, the Lord said, “Son, ask this woman if there is anyone who offended her and she has refused to forgive.” So I asked her, “Is there anyone who offended you and you are not ready to forgive?” She replied, “Hmm. My husband.” I asked her, “Why can you not forgive him?” She replied, “When he was poor and had nothing, I was there for him and helping him all through. Now that he has money, he went and married another woman.

So I can never forgive him.” I then asked, “Okay. Are you ready for your situation to change?” She said, “Yes, man of God. That is why I am here.” I stated, “Then forgive him.” She declared, “Lai lai, no way.” She then asked, “Is that your condition for you to pray for me? Then do not bother to pray.” She took her handbag and left. And you know, the life of a prophet is simple. If he says, “Thus saith the Lord,” and you say, “No,” it is the person who will enter into bondage and trouble.

If you are doing something and the prophet says, “Do not do it,” and you refuse to listen, it is you who will head to Prayer City. And there on the deliverance ground, the men of God are just calling prayer points; it is you who will pray, and it is you who will manifest and fall down, not the ministers.

And if you go there to pray and God decides not to answer, you cannot arrest the minister because they told you you do not want to listen.

Examine yourself today. Some have backslidden many years ago, some have been in church for years with no group or house fellowship attendance, and some do not do any form of contribution in church; they give alms to God like He is a beggar. They make hair for sixty thousand naira and give God only ten thousand or five thousand naira. It shows where your heart is. Go to God in repentance this morning.

PRAYER POINTS

Wickedness hiding in my family tree, O God, arise: shake them away, in the name of Jesus.

Any ancestral voice screaming “Not qualified” to me, shut up, in the name of Jesus.

Every power that rose before I was born and vowed that I will not rise, die, in the name of Jesus.

Powers that want me to expire before my testimony appears, your time is up: die, in the name of Jesus.

Every shrine, every altar, calling my name, scatter, in the name of Jesus.

Corners of evil load, hear the Word of the Lord: carry your load, in the name of Jesus.

Powers commanding me to carry the evil load of my father’s house, you are liars; die in the name of Jesus.

Testimony killers, favour killers, my life is not your candidate: die, in the name of Jesus.

(Lay your right hand on your head.) My head, my head, my head, hear the Word of the Lord: arise and shine, in the name of Jesus.

(Raise up your two hands to the heavenlies.) O God of divine encounter, visit me now, in the name of Jesus.

O God my Father, my life is available: appear, in the name of Jesus.

My Father, break every idol in my heart, in the name of Jesus.