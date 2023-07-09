The Unity Agenda: Lagos Example For Nigeria

In the dynamic political landscape of Nigeria, power struggles, fallouts, and reconciliations are not uncommon. One such intriguing tale is the journey of four prominent figures: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu. This quartet’s intricate relationship, marked by conflicts and subsequent unity, offers valuable lessons for Nigeria as it strives for political stability, progress, and national unity.

Elections are a prominent feature of democracy, serving as an essential tool to ascertain the will of the people regarding their preferred leadership for the nation. The individual who emerges as the winner represents the majority and this process holds great significance due to its impact on the lives of all citizens and the nation’s reputation. However, this system is not flawless as it solely caters to the decision of the majority, leaving no alternative or role in governance for the minority candidate who contested and lost. Each candidate aspires to win and become the people’s choice, but it is legally established that only one candidate can emerge as the winner of the election.

The focus is primarily on the winning candidate, while the differing opinions and choices among the populace make accepting the election results challenging in practice.

One concrete example of this ongoing conflict in the opinions of the masses can be observed in the recently concluded presidential election and the subsequent swearing-in of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The current conflicts in opinion about the leadership of Nigeria need to be jettisoned and the focus of the citizenry should be on the performance of the current government. The conflicts among groups about the election process should be left to the appropriate authority who is obligated by law to interpret the provisions of the law in relation to the election process. Despite the election process still facing challenges, President Tinubu has wasted no time in actively engaging in governance and implementing his policies. Notably, a reception was organized in honor of the president at the Government House in Marina on the 29th of June, 2023. The governor of Lagos State hosted this event, and it was attended by the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, despite their estrangement.

Akinwunmi Ambode, the former Governor of Lagos State, was unsuccessful in securing a second term in office in 2019. As a result, he distanced himself from politics. The circumstances surrounding his bid for re-election led to a fallout with his leader and benefactor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as with his party colleague, the current Governor of Lagos State, Jide Sanwo-Olu. However, Ambode’s presence at the reception and his tribute to the president indicate the possibility of unity despite differing opinions. It demonstrates that true democratic intent can be achieved harmoniously, without enmity, as the opinions of the minority are protected by law. Governor Sanwo-Olu extended an olive branch to Ambode on the latter’s birthday, which ultimately led to Ambode’s spirited attendance at the reception. Ambode expressed gratitude to the current governor of Lagos State, and in turn, the President also expressed his appreciation to Ambode. This reception served as a remarkable demonstration of a peace mission and the reconciliation between the president and his three protégés.

The national anthem of Nigeria emphasizes the unity of the nation, highlighting that Nigeria is one entity bound together in harmony. The anthem serves as a reflection of the state of the nation, encompassing not only the family unit but also society as