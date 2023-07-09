ECOWAS Court Awards 30m CFAs To Togolese Over Rights Violation

The ECOWAS Court of Justice on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 awarded the sum of 30 million CFA as reparation to Mr. Agbogbo Kossi Edem, a Togolese for the violation of his human rights following beatings by security agents of the Togolese Republic while participating in a demonstration calling for the release of the results of the country’s 2020 presidential election.

According to a statement issued by the Communications Division of the ECOWAS Court, the Judge Rapporteur in the case, Justice Claudio Monteiro Gonçalves, who delivered the judgment, said the award is for the violation of Mr Edem, Applicant’s right not to be subjected to torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, pursuant to Articles 5 of the African Charter, 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and 5 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The Court also held that the detention of the Applicant by the Respondent was arbitrary and unlawful under Articles 6 of the African Charter, 9(1) and (2) of the ICCPR and 3 and 9 of the UDHR while his right to effective remedy were also violated as provided under Articles 7(1)(a) of the African Charter, 14(5) of the ICCPR and 8 of the UDHR.

It therefore ordered the Republic of Togo to immediately undertake the investigation of the applicant’s complaint over the incident in order to ascertain those responsible for the violations.

In documents filed before the Court, Mr Edem said he was beaten until he lost consciousness and was injured by the agents of the state while trying to help an elderly man trying to overcome the effect of the tear gas used to disperse the demonstrators.

He described the action of the agents as a violation of his human rights, particularly the violation of his right to physical and moral integrity, as well as his right to the prohibition of torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, liberty, arbitrary arrest and effective remedy.