The Voice Nigeria Season 4 premieres today, December 24, on StarTimes cable television.

This season features Niyola, Praiz, Naeto C and Waje as the coaches for the show.

This year, talents can look forward to versatile and dynamic coaches that will teach them all they need to know to have a great music career.

The lineup of first-time coaches for this season’s The Voice are well known for their uniqueness in the music industry. Naeto C, is a multi-talented singer and songwriter with over 17 years of experience as a professional musician with a formidable pitch and vocal texture. Grammy Academy member, producer and songwriter, Praiz, and Rapper and Record Producer, Naeto C, who both have longstanding history of hit albums and multiple awards to their names need no introduction. Waje, who is a returning coach in the show, has established herself as one of the most accomplished female voices in Nigeria’s and Africa music industry, with hit albums and numerous awards.

Each of the coaches are industry veterans with a record of successful and thriving music career, across different genres. Talents will be able to draw from the coaches’ years of experience, skills and knowledge.

Following the show’s usual format of four competitive stages, the first stage begins with the Blind Audition, then the Knockouts, Battle Auditions, and finally, the Live Performance acts. The four coaches will select twelve talents each that they will work with throughout the show to hone their skills and prepare the successful acts who make it to the Live Performance shows where they’d serenade viewers in exchange for their votes.

Popular TV presenter, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, alongside Actress Kate Henshaw will host this season’s The Voice Nigeria, of which the winner will walk away with a monetary prize, a brand-new car and an international recording contract.