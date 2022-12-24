All African Music Award (AFRIMA),has partnered with YouTube for the coming eight edition, slated for January 12 – 15 in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

According to the announcement, the relationship will aid in delivering visibility, artist-focused instructional sessions, and live streaming coverage for the awards.

It also stated that the streaming service will collaborate with AFRIMA on a special incubator programme dubbed ‘AFRIMA Creative Academy,’ with the goal of empowering one million Africans (and those in diaspora) in the music and creative industries over the next five years.

The relationship is a positive development, said Angela Martins, the African Union Commission’s (AUC) head of culture division.

“It is important that we spread our efforts to promote inclusivity and ensure that the world can see the impact of AFRIMA at the global centre stage. It is easier for people to now follow up with the award ceremony via their smartphone or other devices,” Martins said.

“It is also vital we continue to create more education for creators to help them thrive in their crafts, and we are happy to align with YouTube on achieving this shared vision.”

Mike Dada, AFRIMA’s president and executive producer, said “in the spirit of uplifting the African creative ecosystem, we are excited to work with a driven and innovative team like YouTube”.

Also speaking, Addy Awofisayo, YouTube’s head of music in Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “YouTube has been consistent in its support for Africa creatives over the years and has played an essential role in the discovery and development of African music & culture and exporting it to audiences and listeners worldwide, enabling collaborations both locally and globally.

“We are excited for our partnership with AFRIMA and the African Union to deepen our relationship with the music stakeholders on the continent, provide educational support for African creatives, and to help music fans be a part of some of the most iconic music moments as they unfold live on YouTube, wherever they are around the globe.”