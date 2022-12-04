TEXT: JEREMIAH 32:17,27

17 Ah Lord God! behold, thou hast made the heaven and the earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for thee:

27 Behold, I am the Lord, the God of all flesh: is there any thing too hard for me?

OPENING REMARK:

I bring the power that never fails to everyone of you. Whatever the challenge or problem, whatever you are asking for, whatever miracle you expect from God will be given to you in Jesus Name. Amen!

I want to tell you that miracle will happen in your life, family and everywhere around you in Jesus name.

We are talking about a God that cannot fail, a God with power and promise that cannot fail. As you are here tonight, connected with that God, the power He had in creation He has in redemption and He is still having the power here at the Alpha location and everywhere tonight. As you connect to the power tonight, wonders will happen in your life.

Three things we are looking at in the message tonight:

THE UNLIMITED POWER OF OUR GREAT GOD

(Jeremiah 32:17, 27,38-40; Job 9:10-12; Acts 10:34-38; Matthew 28:18)

Jeremiah the Prophet who God sent to the nations, to speak to you and me, says that God changes not, He created the heavens and the earth, the stars, and the planets. Think about a God who created the whole universe, seen and unseen things, the seas oceans and the earth, therefore, the conclusion is that there is nothing too hard for Him to do.

I want to announce to you tonight that every problem you brought to God is as simple to Him as pronouncing A B C. There is nothing too hard for Him in your body, soul and spirit. I want you to begin think about the problems and challenges you have, the guilt and condemnation you have, as well as the salvation and redemption you are looking for, everything will be done because there is nothing too hard for Him to do.

vs 27. Jeremiah has spoken earlier, now God Himself asked, “Behold, I am the Lord, the God of all flesh: is there any thing too hard for me?” He was, He is and He is to come. What He did in the past He can do over and again in your life. You have heard series of testimonies and you will still hear more, He is the One performing all of them. And definitely, there is nothing too hard for Him to do for you. He will work miracles in your life tonight.

To start with, He will save and change you, all the bad habits, addictions you’ve been struggling with and you don’t know how to get out of it, the power of of the overcome will come upon your life.

vs 38. God promised to be your God and we shall be His people. No matter who you are, a sinner, a terrible sinner, yes, you are sinful and He is holy, but He forgives and set you free and make you His own. He owns you by creation and redemption. He is your God and you are His people.

Job 9:9-10. By the time God performs His wonders, we will lose count because He has power to do all that we desire. People on earth can be counted in their billions, but the miracles and wonders of God are uncountable and can go round with everyone getting his or her own. He does wonders without number.

You will not see God physically with your eyes, but He will pass by, touch you and do all that needs to be done in your life. Even if you don’t see Him, He is omnipresent and omnipotent, He is right there with you. No one can hinder or challenge Him. Tonight is your night for salvation, healing, deliverance and other wonders in your life in Jesus name.

Acts 10:38. The Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit work together with power and the Son went about, doing good. He is the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world. He went about doing good: saving the lost, healing the sick, and delivering all that were oppressed.

How do we link up with Him? For example, there is a town which has all the provisions you need in your life and family, but a big, deep and wide river separates your town and that other town. So, a solid and strong bridge was built, definitely, you will quickly seize the opportunity to cross over to the town of surplus to get all you need.

This is the same with the sinner and God. God has all you need, but sin has created a very deep and wide gulf, a chasm between you and Him. You have to repent and forsake your sins and come to Him before you can receive all the blessings.