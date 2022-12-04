Text Deuteronomy 29:29; &

Daniel 2:22

There are some people that by their divine constitution, by the mystery of God in their lives, they should never touch alcohol. _Once you do, that is the end of their destiny.

There are some that by divine design, they are not supposed to drink concoctions of any kind, even if they are sick..But once they drink it, that is it; they are finished.

There are some that by their divine design, they are not supposed to visit any native doctor, neither are they supposed to have incisions on their body. Once they do, that is it, they are finished.

There are some women that should never ever attach something extra to their hair, by their divine constitution.

But because they do not even know that divine constitution, they do not know their personal mysteries; they are breaking the law unconsciously.

Unfortunately, ignorance in the spiritual realm is not an excuse.

By design, some are not meant to smoke at all.

By design, there are a lot of women that are not supposed to be deflowered outside marriage. *Once they go against their personal mysteries, all kinds of troubles follow.

By design, some people have no business with anything fetish because if they do, they are in trouble.

Others may, but the must not, by their divine constitution, because each personal mystery has its own conditions. It has dos and don’ts.

So, when you are ignorant of these personal mysteries, you can:

– abuse it without knowing;

– work against it without knowing.

– go to a location where it will not work;

– have a friend who will kill it; &

– marry a spouse who will kill it, because you are not aware; and it is a terrible thing.

A lot of us have been investigated by the enemy when you were born. They already know where you are going to, and before you got born again, they have even stopped the process of your development.

You are growing older but what should make you feel happy, they have stolen it. They discover that you are a goldmine.

The more you pray, the more you discover, and the more you discover, the more you recover. When prayers get to a level, deep secrets about your life are made known to you.

Today is such a day that you should cry to the heavens. The Bible says *”you shall know the truth and the truth you know shall set you free.”* It is only the truth you know that will set you free.

But if you do not know the truth, where do you go from there? *Perhaps you are here tonight, and you are tired of it.

You are overwhelmed by the many challenges you are going through.

You have uncommon financial troubles.

You have lost touch with yourself; & You see yourself as a total stranger to yourself.

*You do not need to end your life; you need to cry out to the Lord like a wounded lion. *

Pray and say *”God, decode me, show me my beneficial secrets!”* There are powers in the foundation of the black man that have the ability to shut down their internal treasures.

Life itself is a mystery. You need a secret to move your life forward. Jacob did not know that his name was a problem until that day the angel asked *”what is thy name?”*

That he began to move. Until you know those mysteries, the person will just go through life in confusion.

There will be: – lack of motivation, this feeling of inadequacy.

It is the suspicion of people as well as depression and all kinds of people.

There are many dead and living people around us. They are on earth but they never showed up on earth. This is why you should pray against recreation of your destiny by the enemy.

The prayer tonight is not a gentleman’s prayer at all. It is a prayer to go deep into the archives and pull out what you want for your destiny.

WHAT DO WE NEED TO DO TO UNLOCK OUR PERSONAL MYSTERIES?