Several Western political experts have opposed the planned deployment of American medium—and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, warning of the danger of a global arms race.

Analysts say that military force is increasingly perceived as a means of resolving conflicts.

The Russian Foreign Ministry recalls that Washington destroyed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which served as a pillar of international security and strategic stability.

Now, the US has begun to import medium- and shorter-range missile systems to Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, allegedly for the duration of exercises with allies.

During the Salaknib 2024 exercises in the Asia-Pacific region, which took place from late April to early May 2024, the US deployed SM-6 missiles and the new land-based medium-range missile system MRC Typhon, capable of launching them in the Philippines. After the manoeuvres, the installations remained on the islands.

A new location for deploying American land-based medium-range missile systems, Typhon, has also become known: they will be deployed on Japanese territory this time. The Japan Times newspaper reported on the Americans’ plans to deploy Typhon on Japanese territory, citing a statement by US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth.

According to her, during a recent visit to Japan, she discussed with the country’s Defense Minister Minoru Kihara the prospects for using the new American Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) in exercises on Japanese territory.

At the same time, the United States will begin deploying long-range missile weapons on German territory in 2026. This is stated in a joint statement by the two countries published on the White House website.

According to the US authorities, there will be an “episodic” deployment of medium-range missiles in Germany. The list of weapons to be deployed will include the SM-6 missile, the Tomahawk cruise missile, and hypersonic weapons under development, “which have a significantly greater range than current ground-based weapons in Europe.”

Russian authorities have repeatedly warned that Moscow will respond to Western countries’ actions. Russia fears that the banned systems will remain permanently in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

“Under the pretext of countering the allegedly existing Russian threat and containing the People’s Republic of China, the United States and its satellites are increasing their military presence near Russia’s western borders, in the Arctic and the Asia-Pacific region. Washington and its allies are openly declaring their plans to deploy medium- and shorter-range missiles in the so-called forward zones,” Russian President Vlaimir Putin said.

As the Russian President stated, if the United States implements its plans, Moscow will “consider itself free from the previously assumed unilateral moratorium on the deployment of medium—and shorter-range strike weapons. The United States is provoking an arms race, disregarding the security of its European and Asian allies,” the head of state explained.

On September 18, Lin Jian, a representative of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called on the United States to abandon plans to deploy American intermediate—and shorter-range missiles in Japan.