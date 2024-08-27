TheCroft Records, a dynamic force in the music industry, continues its mission to discover and nurture young musical talent with the release of a new single titled “Dey Play”.

The track, featuring rising artist, D’Switch, embodies the record label’s commitment to producing diverse and high-quality music that resonates with global audiences.

“Dey Play”, a song deeply rooted in the Afrobeats genre, is more than just a catchy tune—it’s a statement of resilience and determination. The phrase itself serves as a reminder to stay ahead of the game, even when the world may underestimate your potential.

TheCroft Records has been making significant strides, particularly in the Afrobeats and Soul genres, by investing in emerging talent and providing them with the resources, guidance, and opportunities they need to succeed. The recording brand has previously released a song titled “The Mother”, featuring Goofy Ella.

The record label in an official statement, stressed: “TheCroft Records is committed to brand management and producing music that makes a significant impact on the industry. We’re dedicated to crafting songs that resonate, innovate, and leave a lasting legacy.”

With “Dey Play,” the brand and D’Switch were poised to make a lasting impact, further cementing the label’s reputation as a leader in the global music scene.

