The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has raised the alarm over what he called “overwhelming conspiracy” against him from some television guests and anchors in the country.

He, however, did not give specific identification of those conspiring against him.

LEADERSHIP reports that Bwala was last week appointed as one of the presidential media aides, a development that has caused ripples both within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and outside given Bwala’s recent position in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general election.

Recall that days later, Bwala was also caught in another controversy when he announced to State House correspondents that he had replaced former presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, as President Tinubu’s official mouthpiece.

The Presidency hours later on Tuesday issued what looked like a rejoinder by cutting Bwala to size when it said there was no single spokesperson for Tinubu as all presidential media aides were working together for specific purposes.

However, Bwala took to his Facebook page on Saturday night to post a cryptic message, suggesting his current experience apparently occasioned by his new appointment by President Tinubu.

He wrote: “When you come against an overwhelming conspiracy of some Television guests and anchors against you pushing an agenda and you are helpless; just pray to your God. He will expose them for who they are. It has started.”