Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, has inaugurated the 35.6km road construction project, linking the communities of Bagoma, Gagumi, Ungwan Fari, Idi Labo, Awaro, Tashan Keji, and Sabon Layi of Birnin Gwari local government area of the State.

The milestone event marks a significant stride in the ongoing efforts to restore tranquility and stability in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

Governor Sani emphasised that the road project was a vital component in revitalising the local economy and enhancing security in the region. He noted that Birnin Gwari, a critical gateway to various parts of Nigeria, is renowned for its abundant mineral resources and fertile land, but has faced security challenges due to its vast forests.

The governor highlighted that infrastructure development, particularly road construction, is a top priority for his administration. Since assuming office in 2023, the government has initiated 62 road projects across Kaduna State, spanning a total of 817 kilometers. Some of the projects have been completed and commissioned, while others were nearing completion.

The groundbreaking ceremony, attended by senior government officials, traditional leaders, and stakeholders, signified a major achievement in the nation’s infrastructure development.

Governor Uba Sani applauded the contractor, ThinkLab Group, for its expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure projects.

Thinklab Group, a leading construction company, brings its vast expertise and resources to the Birnin Gwari’s 35.6km road construction project. With a portfolio of projects valued at over $300m USD, Thinklab Group has established itself as a trusted partner in delivering complex infrastructure developments.

ThinkLab Group expressed its enthusiasm for being part of the initiative.

The company’s team is dedicated to constructing a world-class road that will transform the lives of the people in Birnin Gwari LGA.

Dr. Sa’id Kori, Group Chief Executive Officer, represented by Architect Jibril Nusa, stated that this project adds to the company’s impressive record of over 400km of road construction this year alone, bringing them closer to their goal of 1000km by December.

Arc. Nusa reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in environmental and social management.

The 35.6km road project will enhance the movement of people and agricultural produce, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve security. ThinkLab Group is dedicated to job creation, driving social impact, and making a positive contribution to the economy.

Jibril Nusa emphasised that ThinkLab Group’s partnership with the Kaduna State Government reinforces its reputation as a trusted and reliable contractor. The company’s expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional results make it an invaluable partner in the nation’s infrastructure development journey.

He expressed ThinkLab’s gratitude to Governor Uba Sani for the opportunity to be part of this critical development project and to the staff, stakeholders, and the public for their continued support.”