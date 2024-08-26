Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has applauded the appointment of new directors-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Department of State Services (DSS).

The governor said the choice of seasoned diplomat, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed, an indigene of Lafiagi in Kwara State, to lead the NIA, opens another beautiful page in the history of the agency.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Monday evening, AbdulRazaq commended President Bola Tinubu for the choice of the Kwara-born diplomat who was until his appointment the head of the Nigerian mission to Sudan.

Abdulrazaq also applauded the choice of Mr. Adeola Ajayi, a crack senior operative, who has pulled through many sensitive operations, to head the DSS .

Urging support from all stakeholders for the new appointees, the governor prayed the Almighty God to grant the new security chiefs the wisdom to achieve greater feats and improved national security.