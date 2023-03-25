The Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG) has said those calling for the sack of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Man. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd), are those who had fraudulently benefited from the programme in the past.

The group in a statement said its attention has been drawn to a threat by a group of “disgruntled elements” who claimed to be under the first, second and third phases of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), and had resolved to occupy the Amnesty Office to demand the sack of Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd).”

A statement by the convener, NDIG, Dr. Boma Horsefall, said Gen. Paul Johnson and Solomon Adu, the sponsors of the recently publicised communique threatening protests were fighting back because the new administration in PAP had stopped the fraudulent practice of feeding fat from the programme.

The statement said the duo were now frustrated by the reality that General Ndiomu is out to rid the system of fraud, hence their decision to fight back to maintain the status of corruption they had benefited massively from.

It noted that by the design of the Amnesty Programme, after beneficiaries are absolved, trained and empowered, they are to exit and pave way for others and wondered why the organisers of the planned protest (Paul and Solomon) had both refused to exit the programme after 12 years.

The NDIG enjoined the interim administrator not to be deterred in his resolve to reposition the Amnesty Programme in the interest of the Niger Delta region and called on those bent on distracting General Ndiomu to desist as their malicious attempt to blackmail the administrator was already dead on arrival.