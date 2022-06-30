The All Progressives Congress (APC) national women leader, Dr. Betta Edu, has flagged off a free healthcare programme that includes free surgeries for over 3,000 residents of Zamfara.

This programme which was held yesterday was part of the activities marking the empowerment programme initiated by Edu for grassroots development in Zamfara State.

In her address, Edu said it is imperative to support the effort of the governor of Zamfara State Bello Matawalle’s quest to govern the state towards the path of sustainable development.

Edu said one of the core factors that engender personal and public development is the quality of life provided by healthcare system.

“Quality health is a priority. Governor Bello Mohammed has done very well, and we will support him to reach out to more citizens of Zamfara State, as well as Internally displaced persons,” Edu said.

Earlier, governor Matawalle while declaring the event open said, the development of Zamfara is incomplete without the basic development of the people.

He said the people must be empowered alongside basic means of life as the government is building enabling environment for individuals to thrive.

Over 1,000 women from New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and other political parties also used the medium to decamp to the APC in solidarity with Edu’s initiative.

The wife of Zamfara state governor, Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle, who was also present at the programme to support the mobilisation of women in Zamfara, urged them to vote for the APC in the coming elections.