Women groups under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State have appealed to the country’s political leadership to make way for women to hold higher political offices like state governors and vice president.

The women, led by the wife of the 2023 governorship candidate of the party, Miranda Asheazi Ombugadu, urged President Bola Tinubu to pave the way for women to assume the position of state executive.

Making the appeal in Akwanga, Mrs Ombugadu said having played an active role in the political evolution of the country, the womenfolk can be trusted with higher offices.

She urged the president to ensure that more women are appointed into his cabinet, the national and state assemblies for equity and fair play, adding that the current political arrangement is tilted in favour of the menfolk.

“I am also looking forward to seeing more women as Senators, Ministers and Governors.

“The 2024 theme, “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress”, resonates with my vision for every woman in Nasarawa State.

“Whether in agriculture, the economy, sports, politics, or entertainment, I urge you all to tap into your immense potentials, and contribute to the tremendous growth of our state and nation.

“On behalf of my husband, Rt. Hon. David Ombugadu who has been my pillar and support, and my entire household, I wish the resilient and committed women of Nasarawa State a Happy International Women’s Day, 2024,” she said.