Ad

Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival has denounced any association with agencies demanding Nigerian actors and film industry stakeholders pay N1.5 to N2.5 million to participate in the TINFF – Canada Black & Diversity Film Market Summit (CBDFM).

In a statement signed by the festival’s senior management, Isioro T Jaboro on May 27, 2024, noted that interested participants are encouraged to register for the festival each year via the TINFF or CBDFM Summit website, and apply for visa through the Citizenship and Immigration Canada’s official website.

“We recently learnt that some industry professionals, particularly Nigerian actors are asked to fees ranging from 1.5 million to 2.5 million naira to attend or participate in the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF + CBDFM Summit).

“TINFF and CBDFM Summit will never ask for additional fees or process visa applications for Nigerian or African industry delegations including actors, filmmakers, and other individuals. TINFF charges only one fee, a festival pass, which costs $250 for visa seeking filmmakers with TINFF official selection films, and $350 for visa seeking non-TINFF filmmakers under the TINFF + CBDFM Summit.

“Founded seven years ago, TINFF will celebrate its 8th year in September catering to independent filmmakers, performers and industry specialists alike. While our focus and growth have never been heavily reliant on the big faces or industry names in the Nigerian film industry, TINFF has invited and honoured many Nollywood filmmakers and actors.

“As the only Nollywood -African festival recognized by Telefilm Canada and the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television as a Canadian Screen Award Qualifying Festival (The Canadian Equivalent of the Oscars) let’s safeguard the TINFF brand, which is accessible to filmmakers, actors, festivals, executive producers, financial institutions and movie practitioners who wish to participate and be a part of the TINFF experience,” said Jaboro.