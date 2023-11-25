President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of ten qualified Nigerians to serve on the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI):

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday, they are “Shamsudeen Usman — Board Chairman, Armstrong Ume Takang — CEO/Managing Director, Tajudeen Datti Ahmed — Executive Director, Portfolio Management, Femi Ogunseinde — Executive Director, Investment Management, Oluwakemi Owonubi — Executive Director, Risk, Fatima Nana Mede — Non-Executive Director

Others include; Ike Chioke — Non-Executive Director, Chantelle Abdul — Non-Executive Director, Alheri Nyako — Non-Executive Director, Mr. Bolaji Rafiu Elelu — Non-Executive Director.

Ngelale said President Tinubu places a premium on accurate and purposeful performance assessment of both commercial and non-commercial government-owned enterprises, as well as on the consistent attainment of the highest returns possible on all investments made in the trust of the Nigerian people.